ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

3D-printed bone for emergency medicine in space

By European Space Agency
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis artificial bone sample is an early step towards making 3D bioprinting a practical tool for emergency medicine in space. An ESA R&D effort aims to develop bioprinting techniques capable of giving astronauts on an extended mission ready access to the "spare parts"...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Discovered a Brand-New Type of Cell Hiding in The Human Body

Scientists have discovered a brand-new type of cell hiding inside the delicate, branching passageways of human lungs. The newfound cells play a vital role in keeping the respiratory system functioning properly and could even inspire new treatments to reverse the effects of certain smoking-related diseases, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Bone Fractures#Artificial Bone#Bone Density
studyfinds.org

Breakthrough ‘time jump’ technique de-ages human skin cells by 30 years

BABRAHAM, United Kingdom — A breakthrough de-aging technique is capable of turning back the clock of human skin cells by three decades, a new study reveals. Scientists at the Babraham Institute say the procedure rejuvenates skin cells by resetting them to an earlier stage of development. Study authors believe...
SKIN CARE
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Deleting a protein might reduce cardiovascular disease

Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
Yale Daily News

Novel Yale-developed stem cell therapy helps prevent hip replacements

Daniel Wiznia, an assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Yale School of Medicine, is developing a new stem cell-based preventative treatment for patients at risk of a hip collapse. According to Wiznia, certain patients suffer from osteonecrosis, a condition where the blood supply to the bone is cut off...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
Nature.com

Harnessing natural killer cells for cancer immunotherapy: dispatching the first responders

Natural killer (NK) cells have crucial roles in the innate immunosurveillance of cancer and viral infections. They are 'first responders' that can spontaneously recognize abnormal cells in the body, rapidly eliminate them through focused cytotoxicity mechanisms and potently produce pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines that recruit and activate other immune cells to initiate an adaptive response. From the initial discovery of the diverse cell surface receptors on NK cells to the characterization of regulatory events that control their function, our understanding of the basic biology of NK cells has improved dramatically in the past three decades. This advanced knowledge has revealed increased mechanistic complexity, which has opened the doors to the development of a plethora of exciting new therapeutics that can effectively manipulate and target NK cell functional responses, particularly in cancer patients. Here, we summarize the basic mechanisms that regulate NK cell biology, review a wide variety of drugs, cytokines and antibodies currently being developed and used to stimulate NK cell responses, and outline evolving NK cell adoptive transfer approaches to treat cancer.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Does Cutting Back on Salt Help Improve Heart Failure?

TUESDAY, April 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you have heart failure, there's good news and bad news on how much it would help you to cut back on salt. New research finds that while it doesn't prevent death or hospitalization among patients, it does appear to improve their quality of life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

If aliens were sending us signals, this is what they might look like

For more than 60 years, scientists have been searching the cosmos for possible signs of radio transmission that would indicate the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence (ETI). In that time, the technology and methods have matured considerably, but the greatest challenges remain. In addition to having never detected a radio signal of extraterrestrial origin, there is a wide range of possible forms that such a broadcast could take.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy