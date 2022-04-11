Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jennifer Lopez, Julian Lennon, and Sam Elliott

Moving in together! Ben Affleck and J.Lo are reportedly in escrow for a stunning Bel-Air estate that’s over 20,000 sq. feet with a pool, theatre, gym and more. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have reportedly purchased a home. The Bronx native and Oscar winner are in escrow for a massive $50 million estate in Bel-Air, California, TMZ reported on Saturday, March 19. The 20,000 sq. foot house has all the amenities the A-Listers could desire, including a gorgeous view, swimming pool, home theatre (perfect for screening their own flicks), home gym, wine cellar and four kitchens per images published on Variety‘s real-estate outlet Dirt. If the features of the home aren’t up to snuff, the members-only Bel Air Country Club is also adjacent to the property.
