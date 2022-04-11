ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jennifer Lopez, Julian Lennon, and Sam Elliott

By Hayley Boyd
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest...

SheKnows

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Approves of Ben Affleck Building a Future With Jennifer Lopez

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be moving full steam ahead toward blending their families together permanently, but there is one person who is making this process very easy for them: Jennifer Garner. As Affleck’s ex-wife, she reportedly is giving the relationship a big thumbs-up and feels that the co-parenting process with their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, is going smoothly because The Tender Bar actor is so blissfully in love. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner and Affleck “get along well” and The Adam Project star “is...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Elliott Apologizes for ‘Power of the Dog’ Comments: “I Feel Terrible”

Sam Elliott has apologized for controversial comments he made about the Western The Power of the Dog last month in an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Speaking Sunday on a panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event to promote his Paramount+ series 1883, Elliott was asked about his comments, which included calling the Jane Campion-directed movie a “piece of shit” as well as questioning its character portrayals and themes of masculinity and sexuality.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilm Academy Bans Will Smith From Oscars Ceremony for 10 Years'Dancing With the Stars' Shocker: Series Moves to Disney+ After Long ABC Run'Russian Doll' Travels...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Sam Elliott says he's not a fan of 'Yellowstone'

Sam Elliott may be part of “1883,” but he’s not a fan of the spinoff’s original series, “Yellowstone.”. The 77-year-old actor stars as tough cowboy Shea Brennan in the Paramount+ show. While he had nothing but praise for “1883,” he didn’t hold back his thoughts on “Yellowstone.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Buying $50M Bel-Air Estate: Can Blend Families

Moving in together! Ben Affleck and J.Lo are reportedly in escrow for a stunning Bel-Air estate that’s over 20,000 sq. feet with a pool, theatre, gym and more. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have reportedly purchased a home. The Bronx native and Oscar winner are in escrow for a massive $50 million estate in Bel-Air, California, TMZ reported on Saturday, March 19. The 20,000 sq. foot house has all the amenities the A-Listers could desire, including a gorgeous view, swimming pool, home theatre (perfect for screening their own flicks), home gym, wine cellar and four kitchens per images published on Variety‘s real-estate outlet Dirt. If the features of the home aren’t up to snuff, the members-only Bel Air Country Club is also adjacent to the property.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Deadline

Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022

Click here to read the full article. The controversy involving the eight crafts categories threatened to overshadow Sunday’s Oscars, but the 3 hour, 39-minute kudosfest on ABC still managed to do what it does best: uplift us before letting us down hard. Here are the best and worst moments from the 94th Academy Awards. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Best After an introduction by the Williams sisters, Beyoncé opened the telecast by appearing in a explosion of chartreuse (or was it simply the color of tennis balls?) from a Compton locale...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’1883’ Star Sam Elliott Describes Process of How He Got in Character on Set

Now that “1883” has officially wrapped, stars like Sam Elliott can sit back and reflect on their process throughout filming and production. Sam Elliott sat down with Cowboys & Indians Magazine earlier this week to talk about his “1883” role. Elliott starred as Shea Brennan, a former Civil War captain and Pinkerton Agent. Within the first episode of the series, nearly the first scene, we watch Elliott in a heartbreaking moment.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'SNL' mocks Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap

April 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live didn't shy away from the most talked about entertainment news story of the week -- Will Smith's slapping of SNL alum Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony. Chris Redd played Smith as an affable guy happy to chat with a seat-filler (Jerrod Carmichael)...
TV & VIDEOS

