New season of ‘The Great Chicago Quiz Show’ on WTTW

By Hayley Boyd
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWTTW’s Geoffrey Baer joined Bob Sirott to talk about the new season...

FanSided

Chicago PD cast 2022: Who’s leaving the show?

Chicago PD has not taken it easy on its characters this season. The characters have been through emotional trauma, professional crises, and some have nearly died while in the line of fire. It’s been endlessly entertaining for fans, but it also raises the question as to whether certain characters will be written out.
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans in uproar as bosses deliver disappointing update on season ten

It looks like it's going to be a while before we can sit down to catch new episodes of our favourite One Chicago shows. Following the news of NBC's scheduling shake-up this Wednesday which will see the latest episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med replaced with three hours of repeats, it's been revealed that new episodes will not air next week either.
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Chief Hawkins going to get fired?

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) tried to warn him. She told Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) that starting a Chicago Fire romance could be potentially disastrous for their careers, but the chief insisted that everything would be fine. Well, based on the end of the episode “Hot and Fast”, things may not be...
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
Us Weekly

Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati, Patrick Flueger Plan Future Burzek Wedding — and Voight’s Involved!

Burgess and Ruzek aren't even engaged on Chicago P.D., but Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger are already predicting what their characters’ possible future wedding could look like. Hint: Their boss is involved! All the Most Memorable One Chicago Couples  "I think, like, they would invite Voight [Jason Beghe] over to marry them and then have […]
Distractify

We Still Miss Charlie Barnett on 'Chicago Fire' — Why Did He Leave the Show Again?

We daresay the crew of Rescue Squad Company 3 on Chicago Fire has never eaten better than when Charlie Barnett, who played Peter Mills, was part of the crew. Having been raised by a firefighting dad and restaurant-owning mother, Peter had the best of both worlds: courage and cooking. And while we haven't seen Charlie as Peter since he left the show at the end of Season 3, we're still thinking of his time on Truck 81. Why did Charlie Barnett leave Chicago Fire? Le's break it down.
Cinema Blend

Why Chicago Fire Changed Its Plans For Violet And Hawkins, Plus Brett's Surprising Replacement

Chicago Fire's co-showrunner Andrea Newman shared what changed for Violet and Hawkins, and Hanako Greensmith promised something "juicy" is on the way. Chicago Fire Season 10 has delivered some major changes to Firehouse 51, first with the departure of Jesse Spencer and then with Kara Killmer’s Brett stepping away to spend some time off-screen with Casey. Violet has emerged at the center of some of the season’s spiciest storylines, and is currently dating her boss at the CFD for a relationship that plenty of fans can’t help but root for thanks to the chemistry between actress Hanako Greensmith and Jimmy Nicholas as Hawkins. Now, Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman and Greensmith opened up about what changed and what’s ahead. According to the actress, fans should prepare for something “juicy” on the way!
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Molly’s Pub a real place?

Molly’s Pub is a staple on Chicago Fire. It’s been the hangout of choice for the 51 since season 1, and has gone through several different iterations on its way to becoming the safe haven it is now. The show does such a good job of evoking the...
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning as Series Regular

Dr. Hannah Asher is making a comeback as Jessy Schram has returned to NBC’s Chicago Med as a series regular. As seen at the end of Wednesday night’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” Hannah made her surprise reappearance as she took a new job at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s new emergency OBGYN service. Despite Hannah’s troubled past, Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) decided to give her a second chance.
Hello Magazine

New Amsterdam bosses confirm heartbreaking news about show

New Amsterdam bosses have confirmed that the hit show is coming to an end, and needless to say that fans are devastated. However, it isn’t all bad news! The show, which is currently airing its fourth season, will conclude after a fifth and final season, meaning that writers will have more than enough time to complete the story.
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
TVLine

Chicago Med Bosses Share Why They Brought Back Hannah and Preview Will's Reaction to Her Return

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Hannah Asher will officially be back within the hallways of Chicago Med in this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), and her reunion with ex-boyfriend Dr. Will Halstead will be a challenging one for both parties. As viewers will recall, Hannah left the Windy City to enter rehab in the Season 6 premiere. When Hannah invited Will to join her in Los Angeles, he argued that he couldn’t be the reason she stayed sober, so the couple split up. But now that Hannah is back as the emergency department’s OB-GYN specialist (and her portrayer Jessy Schram...
FanSided

Who played Jellybean on Chicago PD?

Alissa “Jellybean” Martin led a troubled life. She ran away from home and ended up working as a CI for Dawson (Jon Seda) in the first season of Chicago PD. She appeared in only a few episodes, yet cast a large shadow over the show and its sibling franchise, Chicago Fire.
