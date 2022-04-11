ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ultimate bachelorette party destination guide for Nashville, Tennessee

Experience the ultimate bachelorette destination by jet setting to Nashville, Tennessee. CSA Images / Getty / Luca Patrone / Shutterstock / Moussa81 / 4x6

In search of a unique bachelorette party destination? Look no further than Nashville, Tennessee. Home to country music, this lively city checks all of our boxes for every bride-to-be looking forward to celebrating her last hurrah with her nearest and dearest.

From historical landmarks to delicious food—and yes, the eclectic nightlife, Music City has something for everyone (no matter what they may be). It's no wonder everyone is buzzing about Nashville as one of the top bachelorette party destinations to travel to—and for every bride-to-be looking to plan a trip down to Music City? Here's everything you'll need to know to do so.

How to travel to Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzVQS_0f5plVPF00
Experience the ultimate bachelorette destination by jet setting to Nashville, Tennessee. Southwest

Consider your travel plans handled by shopping Southwest's Spring Sale . For a limited time, Southwest is offering customers thousands of flights across the country (including Nashville), with fares starting as low as $59. Perfect for bachelorette parties or wedding weekends , keep in mind that you need to book these trips 21-days out to reap the benefits.

If Southwest does not fly out of your closest airport, do not panic. Bookings.com is here to help. Shop any of their 2022 Getaway Deals and receive an additional 15% off flights, flights and hotels, and more.

Where to stay in Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dERbS_0f5plVPF00
Experience the ultimate bachelorette destination by jet setting to Nashville, Tennessee. pabradyphoto / Getty

Knowing where to stay in Music City can be challenging. Tourists tend to gravitate toward the downtown area, as it's central to nearly everything. Experience only the finest accommodations at the JW Marriott or find your best deal on TripAdvisor and Bookings.com . There is no wrong way to go here and boils down to your personal preference.

With that said, we have recommendations. After all, you didn't just travel to one of the top bachelorette party destinations for a mediocre time, did you? Absolutely not—and we found the most Instagrammable hotels that will make your moments picture-perfect below.

1. Noelle, Nashville, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2HvJ_0f5plVPF00
Experience the ultimate bachelorette destination by jet setting to Nashville, Tennessee. Noelle / Marriott

The Marriott-owned Noelle Hotel is located in the heart of downtown and surrounded by bars and casual eateries. Plus, it's a quick five-minute walk on foot to the Ryman Auditorium.

Reminiscent of the laid-back aesthetic Nashville is known for, the stylish hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows, river views, and modern detailing in every room.

Starting at $450 for a weeknight, bachelorette parties can dine in an on-site restaurant, break a sweat in the fitness room and keep the party going on their rooftop bar.

Book your stay at the Noelle, Nashville, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

2. Hotel Indigo by IHG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDEjF_0f5plVPF00
Experience the ultimate bachelorette destination by jet setting to Nashville, Tennessee. Hotel Indigo / IHG

Located in the prime Painter's Alley, IHG's Hotel Indigo leans into its former life as a bank, paying homage courtesy of its interiors. From the check-in desk sitting in front of a block letter stamp-covered statement wall to the murals of printing presses in guest rooms, it's one Instagrammable moment after another.

Enjoy a cocktail in the speak-easy-inspired lounge or grab a bite to eat in the District Bar & Kitchen; there's something for everyone in this boutique hotel. Book now and see what early savings this hotel is offering today.

Book your stay at the Hotel Indigo by IHG

What should you pack for Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QOUa_0f5plVPF00
Experience the ultimate bachelorette destination by jet setting to Nashville, Tennessee. Nordstrom / Away / Amazon

Start your trip off on the right note with a non-negotiable such as an investment suitcase. Away's bigger carry-on suitcase is perfect for someone who wants enough room to carry essentials from home while ensuring you have enough space for souvenirs.

Kick this bachelorette trip up a notch with Amazon's top-rated bachelorette party decorations . This 50-piece set is compact enough to stuff into your suitcase and includes items such as foil curtains, colorful balloons, a tiara, and more.

Step away from sky-high stilettos and instead step Dolce Vita's Solei Western boot , which can transition from day to night. Available in women's shoe sizes 5 to 11, the tonal flame stitching and stacked 2½-inch woodgrain heels are visible on all three shades.

Another top-notch investment would be this Everlane white T-shirt. Available in women's sizes XXS to XXXL, this piece is versatile enough to dress up or down, and you can select the version with or without a pocket.

Pair your T-shirt with AGOLDE's Parker denim shorts . Available in women's sizes 23 to 34, this best-seller features slight whiskering and fading on its front and distressed areas throughout.

Lastly, weather whatever Mother Nature throws your way with this foolproof layer. Available in women's sizes XS to XL, this windproof and rainproof material is the perfect alternative layer for someone looking for something other than a bulky coat. The lighter, shirt-like construction is oversized enough to wear on its own or over a T-shirt and comes well-received by more than 4,700 Amazon reviewers.

One reviewer says it's a "must buy," while another says, "she can't stop wearing it," with a handful of other happy campers saying "it's essential."

What to visit in Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpLJZ_0f5plVPF00
Experience the ultimate bachelorette destination by jet setting to Nashville, Tennessee. Shane808 / kwongchan / Getty

Nashville is full of sights to see but maximize your bachelorette trip: head to Music City with a plan. Depending on what time you arrive, you could start in the 12th South Neighborhood for a day of shopping. It's full of unique bakeries and boutiques, including Reese Witherspoon's Draper James . Continue the party by heading to Lower Broadway.

Start with the self-proclaimed "the best sushi and drinks" in Nashville by heading to Luke Bryan's rooftop bar, LUKE's 32 BRIDGE Food + Drink or keep things casual at Florida Georgia Line's FGL House . Keep the country music vibe going by ending the night at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Continue the festivities the next day by heading out to Arrington Vineyards . Then, later that night, head on over to the Grand Ole Opry for some live music. Finish the trip off at Music Row; the iconic Historic RCA Studio B is where legends such as Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley recorded some of their greatest hits. Plus, it's a short walk from Vanderbilt University.

