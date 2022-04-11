ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Watch: Who should get a second booster shot?

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Last month, the government authorized an additional booster dose for anyone 50 and older whose last shot was more than four months ago. But that doesn't mean everyone should get one.

For those with a healthy immune system, the first two doses of the vaccine dramatically reduce the risk of death from COVID-19. But studies don't yet indicate the benefit or duration of fourth shots, nor do they drill down into different age groups or categories of people, according to experts.

It's Monday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know to start your week:

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, according his press secretary, Fabien Levy. Adams is experiencing "a scratchy throat" and is currently isolating.
  • The first major cruise ship to stop in Canada since the pandemic began made a port call this weekend after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.
  • Guangzhou, China closed its manufacturing hub to most arrivals Monday as the country faces consistent rising cases of COVID-19 in its eastern cities.

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 77% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 66% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY Nation NOW reporter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: Who should get a second booster shot?

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

