Coronavirus Watch: Who should get a second booster shot?

Last month, the government authorized an additional booster dose for anyone 50 and older whose last shot was more than four months ago. But that doesn't mean everyone should get one.

For those with a healthy immune system, the first two doses of the vaccine dramatically reduce the risk of death from COVID-19. But studies don't yet indicate the benefit or duration of fourth shots, nor do they drill down into different age groups or categories of people, according to experts.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, according his press secretary, Fabien Levy. Adams is experiencing "a scratchy throat" and is currently isolating.

has tested positive for COVID-19, according his press secretary, Fabien Levy. Adams is experiencing "a scratchy throat" and is currently isolating. The first major cruise ship to stop in Canada since the pandemic began made a port call this weekend after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.

to stop in Canada since the pandemic began made a port call this weekend after a two-year pause due to COVID-19. Guangzhou, China closed its manufacturing hub to most arrivals Monday as the country faces consistent rising cases of COVID-19 in its eastern cities.

