ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Brush fire burning near San Antonio now 50% contained, fire officials say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ls8QU_0f5pkx2600

A massive brush fire burning near San Antonio is now 50% contained, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out Saturday at Joint Base San Antonio and has since burned more than 2,800 acres.

Officials said about 150 people had to evacuate but were allowed to return home Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but windy conditions certainly contributed to its strength.

According to ABC13 meteorologist Kevin Roth, fire danger levels are elevated in parts of West Texas and the Panhandle.

Some areas have red flag fire weather warnings, which are expected to increase in severity later this week.

In some parts of the state, the levels on the wildfire danger index are expected to rise to dangerous levels Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
CBS DFW

10 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21. The strongest one was in Jacksboro. The EF3 tornado had maximum wind speeds of 140 to 150 mph. The hardest hit areas were the high school and a nearby subdivision. Nine people suffered minor injuries and 80 homes were damaged, Jacksboro Police said on Tuesday. Due to safety concerns, the Jacksboro Police Department announced a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Damage to the Jacksboro High School gym Three other tornadoes struck in Montague County. Two...
JACKSBORO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Fire Burning#West Texas
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
KTSM

Car goes up in flames in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A big plume of black smoke could be seen on I-10 in west El Paso early Thursday morning. A car went up in flames near I-10 west and Resler Drive shortly before 7 a.m. The fire fully engulfed the hood of the vehicle. El Paso fire crews were on the scene […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXRM

Brush fire near Buena Vista, pre-evacuations orders lifted

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District battled a 35-acre brush fire south of Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon. As of 2:45 p.m., Buena Vista Police Department said the fire is contained. First responders will remain in the area to monitor any potential hot spots. The pre-evacuation orders have been lifted. The fire […]
BUENA VISTA, CO
KTSA

Fire conditions in San Antonio to be ‘critical’ through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dry air has settled over Texas causing critical chances for fires in the San Antonio area through Sunday. The dry air combined with gusting winds and dried-out vegetation are cause for fire concern. Bexar County spokesman Tom Peine said local residents should not be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WATE

Crews contain brush fire in South Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire in South Knox County Saturday night. Around 10:22 p.m., Rural Metro reported the fire was under control. Around 8:40 p.m. Rural Metro responded to reports of a brush fire in the Cresent Drive area. Rural Metro said the […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy