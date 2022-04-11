ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring used to let you get NPCs drunk

By Philip Palmer
 1 day ago
In an unreleased version of Elden Ring you could give characters alcohol to get them to share secrets with you. Modder Lance McDonald found the cut content while digging into the Elden Ring November 2021 network test. In that older version of the game, an NPC called Jiko had instructions on...

