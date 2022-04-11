Elden Ring used to let you get NPCs drunk

I've reached the second phase of a Midnight Ghost Hunt match, and I'm being chased around an abandoned museum by the disembodied skull of a tyrannosaurus rex. As if this isn't terrifying enough, my skeletal stalker glows red like an Elden Ring phantom, and is, quite literally, snapping at my heels. With my chances of survival looking slim, I about-turn, sprint along a darkened corridor, and throw myself down a small flight of stairs. In search of higher ground, I mount a towering diplodocus exhibit, ease my way up its curving tail and clamber onto its back. I've barely made it to my feet before an antique pot, possessed by the same T-Rex-skull host from before, hurtles through the air and cracks me on the side of the head. I'm down and out and the ghosts have won.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO