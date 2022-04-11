ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Austin Disaster Relief Network launch tornado relief campaign

By Mayra Monroy
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ht8xT_0f5pjysc00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based distillery Tito’s Handmake Vodka is teaming up with the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) in a campaign to help those affected by the recent March 21 tornado outbreak.

Tito’s announced the launch of the Central Texas Tornado Fundraising Campaign, which will run from April 11 to May 6.

Round Rock residents with tornado damage can apply for funds online

The campaign aims to raise $2.5 million during the timeframe and encourages community members and businesses to donate.

Donations will fund repair and rebuilding costs, replacing necessities and additional daily essentials, Tito’s said in a news release.

According to ADRN, more than 1,000 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed in Williamson County during the outbreak. Round Rock city leaders said the outbreak caused an estimated $32 million in damages.

Texas Tornado Outbreak coverage

Tito’s is donating $50,000 to the campaign.

To donate, visit the campaign website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Stronger Together: Donate to the Salvation Army’s tornado relief effort

Living on the Gulf Coast we all know the devastation of hurricanes and tornadoes. That’s why we are partnering with the Salvation Army to help the victims of this week’s tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. Those devastated areas have a long road to recovery and those...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Round Rock, TX
Lifestyle
Round Rock, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Disaster Relief – American Red Cross North Texas

The recent storms and wildfires have disrupted the lives of many North Texans who are now in need of help. If you need help or are looking for a way to help others by volunteering or making a monetary donation, please join NBC 5 and support the efforts of the American Red Cross North Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Baptist Disaster Relief helps with tornado cleanup around Oklahoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metro Baptist Network, along with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, is sending a team to Kingston after a strong tornado tore through the area, damaging many homes. Among the photos of the aftermath, the organization's website shows what’s left of Texoma Southern Baptist, which took...
KINGSTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka#Disaster Relief#Food Drink#Beverages#Adrn#Texas Tornado Outbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

Congratulations, Katie and Forest! A KXAN Love Story

Studio 512 is celebrating: Senior Director Forest Langlee proposed to Morning Producer Katie Bosnjak this weekend!. What started out as a friendship between two co-workers blossomed into a pandemic love story. Forest enlisted Rosie’s (and fellow former KXAN Evening Producer Yvonne Ramirez’s) help to transform his patio into a romantic proposal spot. With rose petals, candles, Austin East Ciders cans in a champagne bucket and a “Happily Ever After” sign in the rafters, Forest got down on one knee, and Katie said yes!
AUSTIN, TX
Maui News

Aloha for Ukraine campaign raises $73K for relief work

The Lei of Aloha for World Peace’s Aloha for Ukraine campaign has raised $73,000 to help Ukrainian children and their families. Contributions to the campaign came from ekolu kitchen1279 and Nalu’s South Shore Grill restaurant sales and individual staff member and patron donations. Additionally, local artists donated artwork and musicians volunteered their time and donated their tips.
CHARITIES
KLST/KSAN

SBTC Disaster Relief responds to Eastland Complex Fire

CARBON, Texas – Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) have been sent to Eastland County to respond to the wildfires, according to a release from the SBTC on Saturday, March 19, 2022. According to the release, a team began serving breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon […]
EASTLAND, TX
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy