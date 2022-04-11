ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Timothy B. Schmit’s New Single ‘Heartbeat’

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Timothy B. Schmit has released "Heartbeat," the second single from his upcoming album, Day by Day. The R&B-tinged song is accompanied by a lyric video, which can be viewed below. Last month, Schmit released the first single, "Simple Man," gearing up for the release of Day by Day, which...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy B. Schmit
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
The Guardian

Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean in on-stage surprise

Jack White surprised fans by marrying the musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show on Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend. White, 46, asked her to marry him during a rendition of song...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Covid#Ucr
The Independent

Julian Lennon performs father’s song ‘Imagine’ for the first time to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

John Lennon’s son Julian has performed his father’s song “Imagine” to raise funds for the Ukrainian refugees. On Saturday (9 April), Julian sang the famous song as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up for Ukraine.In the past, the 59-year-old singer had vowed to never perform his father’s song. However, the “unimaginable tragedy” compelled him to “respond in the most significant way I could”.“So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’,” Julian wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him singing the track. “Why now, after all these years?”...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Timmy Thomas Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of 1972 Hit Anti-War Anthem ‘Why Can’t We Live Together’ Was 77

Click here to read the full article. Timmy Thomas, the singer, songwriter and keyboardist whose minimalist yet urgent 1970s hit anti-war anthem “Why Can’t We Live Together” eventually would sell more than 2 million copies, died March 11, at a hospital in Miami. He was 77. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery His family announced his death on Facebook, and wife Lillie (Brown) Thomas told The New York Times that the cause was cancer. Accompanied only by his Lowrey organ and an early drum machine set to a staccato, bossa nova beat, Thomas delivered a fervent, melancholy vocal performance calling for...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Walk of Fame Star honoring Grammy-Winning Singer Ashanti unveiled

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Ashanti for a career that has included a string of hits and eight Grammy nominations.Longtime collaborator Ja Rule and actress Tichina Arnold were among those joining Ashanti at the ceremony at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., near The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.Ashanti was a guest vocalist on the rapper's "Always on Time," her first Hot 100 number one single and his second. She was featured on Ja Rule's 2004 song "Wonderful," which peaked at fifth on the Billboard Hot 100.The star is the 2,718th since the completion of the Walk of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

The 24 Best Paul McCartney Quotes

Sir Paul McCartney is one of the biggest names in music. Perhaps the biggest. And that’s been the case for, well, the past 50-plus years. It’s an incredible feat. McCartney, who, of course, co-fronted the Beatles with John Lennon is still putting out art and is still captivating audiences with his writing, celebrity, and opinions.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Jon Batiste Brings Down The House With Extraordinary Grammy Performance

Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste put on an infectious performance at the the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3). Commanding the stage with his talents, the most-nominated entertainer at the show performed his record-winning single, “Freedom.”. At the beginning of his performance Batiste effortlessly played the keys...
CELEBRITIES
Star News

Jeffrey Osborne to perform at Rivers Casino

Singer, lyricist and former drummer and lead singer of funk soul group L.T.D. Jeffrey Osborne is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Osborne started his professional singing career with L.T.D. in 1969, releasing hit singles such as “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and “Love Ballad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy