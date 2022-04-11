ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: Death of girl found after fire ruled homicide

BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a girl found after a fire in a southwest Baltimore rowhouse has been ruled a homicide, police announced Monday.

Baltimore fire officials said crews were called to a home on Vancouver Road on Friday evening and a child between the ages of 3 and 4 was found dead at the scene, news outlets reported.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the girl’s death a homicide and homicide detectives are investigating the case, police said in a news release Monday morning.

Officials have not released the girl’s name or age.

