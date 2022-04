SAN ANGELO, Texas — Baptist Retirement Community kicked off rodeo season with a western-themed barbecue luncheon for its more than 200 residents Thursday afternoon. “Everybody loves rodeo week, it’s a lot of the residents that moved to our community moved from ranches, we’re a very strong farm and ranch community and so we’re a little mini demographic of San Angelo at large in West Texas. So that is what people know that is a lot of their background and a lot of them are still very active in the farm and ranch and rodeo industry,” Baptist Retirement Community Executive Director, Aaron Hargett, said.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO