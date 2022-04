LOCK HAVEN — All six Little Libraries in town were filled Thursday, March 24 with more free books for all ages. The Little Red Schoolhouse Libraries are places for you to take a free book, leave a book for someone else, or do both. They are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Downtown Lock Haven, with lots of help from community friends and especially the neighborhoods the libraries serve.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO