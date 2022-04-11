ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Burgers and Bluegrass on the Farm

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article)WJHL) Park Brumit and Rushmie Bakshi...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Louis Burgers

In a perfect world, every neighborhood has a late-night spot flipping patties where you can dunk fries till 2am. In Compton, that’s this casual burger joint on Rosecrans Ave. Louis Burgers II opened in 1984, and has been serving styrofoam containers filled with juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chili cheese fries, and plump pastrami sandwiches ever since. They’ve also got options like crunchy tacos and wet burritos on the menu, but we recommend sticking to the fast food classics here. The drive-thru line can get pretty long around dinnertime, but it’s worth it for the great food and ridiculously tall sign out front that provides a healthy dose of ‘80s nostalgia.
RESTAURANTS
WDTV

Dream Mountain Ranch announces bluegrass festival

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream Mountain Ranch will present the Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival on July 1-3, 2022. Headlining the event will be Keller and the Keels, Larry Keel Experience, and Kitchen Dwellers EmiSunshine. The event will take place at Dream Mountain Ranch in Albright. Dream Mountain Ranch is a...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Daily South

The Green Plague Called Annual Bluegrass

Folks up north love green winter lawns, but down South we settle for brown. We actually like the tawny colors of Zoysia, Bermuda, St. Augustine, and Centipede that remind us of carpets. Unfortunately, green spots and patches of winter weeds often mar our desired monochromatic perfection. One of the worst offenders is annual bluegrass (Poa annua).
GARDENING
Portsmouth Times

Celebrate burger season

Grills are firing up all across the country and the savory aroma of smoky foods are wafting through neighborhoods far and wide. Burgers a staple of grilling season, and grillmasters have a lot of leeway when it comes to what goes into their creations. Even though beef is often the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Hamburger#Food Drink#Wjhl#Rural Resources
Chris Young

3 Tasty Burgers in Florida

While we can all agree that taking care of your body by eating healthy and exercising regularly is important, there is no doubt that enjoying comfort food from time to time is just as important. And what comfort food is better that a really tasty burger? Sure, you can make your own at home, but why waste time in the kitchen when you can go outside and have some of the most delicious burgers in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Burger King Launches New Burger With a Twist

Burger King is jumping in on the avocado craze. The fan-favorite fast food chain has ripped a page straight tout of Chipotle's book when it comes to its latest menu addition: an all-new burger loaded with guacamole. Dubbed the Guacamole King Crunch, the new burger offers a "taste of another planet."
RESTAURANTS
WCBD Count on 2

Happening today: Charleston Bluegrass Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend, the Charleston Bluegrass Festival returns for its seventh year. The festival features music from numerous Charleston-based bluegrass artists including Town Mountain, The Wilson Springs Hotel, The Lowhils, and the Pluff Mud String Band. Attendees can camp out under the stats and enjoy performances on the beautiful 6,000-acre grounds of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Axios

Your favorite faux burgers

We fought last week over the best plant-based burger in Chicago. Not surprisingly, you have weighed into the argument!. Here are a few extra choices for when you're looking for the best faux burger in town:. Will C: "Kitchen 17 had an amazing meatless BBQ cheddar burger with a patty...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRTV

Ross Center hosting helicopter drop egg hunt

INDIANAPOLIS — This Saturday, following the grand opening of the Ross Center at 8901 E. 42nd St., The Ross Foundation will host its seventh annual Easter egg hunt. For the second straight year, the foundation has scheduled up to 10,000 eggs filled with candy and toys from a helicopter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy