Even though I have a coffee mug that clearly reads "Mother of the Year," I was never Mother of the year and my kids will vouch for that. Once all my kids were grown and gone, the holidays changed a bit. Fun for me, but not so much fun for them. Easter is a great example of that. My oldest daughter called me from her home in Colorado and asked me if she would still be receiving an Easter basket from the Easter bunny. Even though she stopped believing in the Easter bunny about twenty years ago, she thought she would try her luck.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 HOURS AGO