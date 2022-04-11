COVID In Minnesota: 678 More Reported Cases, And 7 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Monday reported 678 new cases and seven more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,447 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

One of the seven newly reported deaths was that of a teenager in Ramsey County. Four of the newly reported deaths were from March or earlier.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,433,898, which includes 63,346 tracked reinfections.

According to the latest COVID-19 wastewater data in the Twin Cities, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 makes of nearly 80% COVID-19 RNA, and the BA.1 load continues to decrease.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 7.1, which is below the line of high risk, and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230, but nonetheless remains above the line for caution. Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 3.3 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January, and below the line for caution.

A total of 9,581,812 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.2 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.8% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.5% among the state’s 65+ population.

There have now been 61,792 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,425 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

The number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also hovering far below the figures reported in previous months, currently sitting at 31. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 170 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.