Greg Joseph Signs 1-Year Tender With Vikings

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457bxS_0f5phcmI00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kicker Greg Joseph will be back with the Vikings for another season, according to his agent.

Brett Tessler tweeted Joseph will sign his one-year restricted free agent tender with Minnesota.

Joseph made 33 of 38 field goals last season, and 36 of 40 extra points. Early in the year, he earned the ire of fans by missing a would-be game-winner against the Arizona Cardinals. He later moved back into their good graces with a walk-off 29-yarder to beat the Packers.

Football
