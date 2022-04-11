ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Judges Give Nicolina Bozzo a Standing Ovation for Her Emotional Take on Sia

By Fred Sahai
 1 day ago

American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo delivered yet another show-stopping performance Sunday (April 10), only solidifying her place in the Top 24.

The Canadian vocalist, who received mentorship from country star Jimmie Allen , powered through Sia ‘s “Elastic Heart.” After her performance, which took place at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawai’i, Bozzo received a standing ovation from the judges who were once again mesmerized by her vocal prowess and star quality.

“I’ve always thought that you were one of — if not the best — singer in the competition. You always deliver,” said Luke Bryan . “We’re outside, we’re not getting sound necessarily like we would in a big theater, but you really, really delivered all of the emotions. It was one of those I could really sit back and enjoy the quality of your voice, and I loved the performance.”

Lionel Richie also complimented the 18-year-old singer, telling her that she was “one of [his] favorites in this whole competition.” He noted,” You are a star. Enjoy this ride.”

“Well, I’ve always thought you sounded like a star,” Katy Perry said, “but when you walked on stage I go, ‘Hmmmmm, she look like a star, too, now!’”

The week before, Bozzo — a university student from Toronto — made it into the Top 24 after putting her own spin on Adele ‘s “Rolling in the Deep.” It was an easy decision for the judges, who didn’t even have any criticism for her. “No need for you to even sit down,” Perry said to the contestant after her performance, shaking her hand and noting, “Welcome to the top 24.”

Check out Bozzo’s cover of Sia below.

TV SHOWS
BEAUTY & FASHION
TENNIS
BEAUTY & FASHION
MUSIC
MUSIC
CELEBRITIES
MUSIC
