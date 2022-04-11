ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police Caught Lying About Misconduct Often Dodged Punishment: Report

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"It is rife with inaccuracies and fundamental misunderstandings of the processes between CCRB and the NYPD," an NYPD spokesperson said about the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Over 100 New York police officers guilty of misconduct during BLM protests, report finds

An NYPD watchdog has found that 104 officers were guilty of misconduct during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) oversight agency released the report on Tuesday, almost two years after the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The ensuing protests led to the NYPD coming out in force, with interactions between protesters and officers turning violent on several occasions. The CCRB was given the task of looking into more than...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

South Wales Police: Former PC guilty of gross misconduct

A former police officer with links to notorious criminals has been found to have committed gross misconduct. Aaron Phelps, a former South Wales Police officer, failed to disclose that he personally knew people involved in serious crimes. His actions could have caused harm to the reputation of the police, according...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#False Statement#Security Camera#Latinojustice#Ccrb
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Expert argues woman is innocent as lawmakers cry ‘miscarriage of justice’

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MSNBC

Ex-prosecutor accuses the Manhattan DA of hindering Trump criminal probe

A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
CBS New York

NYPD: Prominent attorney stabbed to death in Queens office

NEW YORK -- A prominent immigration attorney was killed in Flushing, Queens on Monday.Police sources say the suspect was his client.CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke with friends of the victim.Ai Wang brought flowers to lay at the office door of her friend of more than 30 years. Wang was among at least a dozen who turned out Monday afternoon after learning Li, 66, was stabbed to death. "We've become very good friends and he's such a nice man. He's a very, very nice man. He helped all of our friends," Wang said. Police said Li was stabbed in the neck and back at his...
QUEENS, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
874K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy