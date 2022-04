It’s rare to see someone with a modern Range Rover on a real trail, let alone the owner of a classic off-roader. That’s why seeing a classic car like this 1955 Pontiac Chieftain rolling through streams, over boulders, and anything else the great outdoors throws at it is exciting. With the exception of the Morrvair from Matt’s Off Road Recovery, we can’t name another classic car turned into a real trail master, which is too bad. There really should be more off-road classic car builds, so let’s get that trend rolling.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO