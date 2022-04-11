ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Officer who killed Patrick Lyoya not interviewed yet

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iZkh_0f5pg87800

*A previous version of this story mistakenly applied a 72-hour waiting period for the officer's compelled statement on his use of force to a deadline for an interview with Michigan State Police. There is no deadline for the officer to speak with MSP investigators.

The Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4th has not been interviewed by Michigan State Police more than a week later.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that detectives have not been able to question the officer because his attorney was on vacation for the week.

State Police took over the investigation immediately on April 4. A spokesperson says the detectives are hopeful to finish their report by the end of April 15.

The Grand Rapids police officer will also need to make a compelled statement to the department as part of his report on firing his gun. The department recommends officers to wait at least 72 hours before making that written statement. Compelled statements are used as part of discipline determinations for public employees, and are not part of criminal investigations.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom committed to releasing video of the shooting by no later than noon on April 15. He said in a press conference the day of the shooting he wanted to give investigators enough time to compile an initial report. Later that week he said the video will be published regardless of how far along the investigation is.

Lyoya's family and supporters have demanded the immediate release of the full video. They also want the officer to face justice for Lyoya's death.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 on April 8 that he will make no decision on any charges until after reviewing the report by Michigan State Police. That process could takes weeks or months to complete.

How we got here:
Man shot, killed by officer during traffic stop in Grand Rapids
Man identified in Grand Rapids officer involved shooting
Family demands answers, remembers life of man killed in GR officer-involved shooting
GRPD Chief on delaying release of video: this is not a cover-up
Kent County prosecutor: GRPD can share video of officer-involved shooting without his approval
‘I’m bleeding. I’m hurt:’ Father wants video of deadly officer-involved shooting released
Hundreds march against killing of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer
Vigil for Patrick Lyoya, man who died after being shot by GR police officer
National and local leaders hold forum after Patrick Lyoya shot and killed by GR police officer
Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump calling for police video of Lyoya’s death to be released

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 4

Related
The Oakland Press

Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
WNEM

ARMED & DANGEROUS: Police searching for man accused of murdering 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder. Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
CBS Chicago

Gunman who shot, killed boss at Burr Ridge office complex was about to be fired

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday said a day before, a 31-year-old gunman barged into three separate businesses in a Burr Ridge office complex – all of which he had worked for at some point – and fired at least five shots before taking his own life.The gunman – identified as Jeremy Spicer of Arkansas – shot and killed his boss and wounded an accountant. It all started around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadowbrook Office Center on Frontage Road east of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, in Burr Ridge. A day later, there was still crime scene tape surrounding...
BURR RIDGE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Msp
WTOL 11

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy