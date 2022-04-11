ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Boston College G Brevin Galloway enters portal

By Brian Geisinger
ACCSports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Earl Grant left the College of Charleston for Boston College, veteran combo guard Brevin Galloway decided to follow his head coach. After playing for three years under Grant at CoC, Galloway was a key piece of Boston College’s rotation. During the 2021-22 season, Galloway appeared in 25...

accsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Charleston, SC
College Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Boston, MA
College Basketball
Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Charleston, SC
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
Charleston, SC
Basketball
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wake Forest

Comments / 0

Community Policy