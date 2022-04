Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Trust" episode of The Walking Dead. When The Walking Dead suddenly skipped six months into the future to start Part 2 of the Final Season, it looked like Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) were at odds. "It doesn't have to be this way," Maggie warned Daryl, dressed in white trooper armor as he marched on the Hilltop gates with the might of the Commonwealth military. "Yeah," Trooper Dixon told Leader Rhee with orders to open up. "Yeah, it does." War was brewing — not between old friends Daryl and Maggie, but Hilltop versus Commonwealth.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO