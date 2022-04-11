ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard Is Taking Place in Virginia – Here's Why

 1 day ago
In 2018, two years after her divorce from Johnny Depp, Aquaman actress Amber Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, where she spoke out about being a victim of domestic violence. "Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force...

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)

Amber Heard is calling on several famous acquaintances for her upcoming defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 35, is being sued by Depp, 58, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed, but she did accuse the actor of domestic violence during their 2016 split, which he denied.)
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Page Six

Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which will soon be coming to a small screen near you. A judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wages a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse. The 58-year-old actor was snapped Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire,...
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial - live: Jury picked as Amber Heard and actor face off in $50m defamation case

Johnny Depp’s multi-million defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard, began in Virginia on Monday morning with jury selection. Seven jurors and four alternates were picked to hear the case.He claims a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her former husband, was an abuser. Although the 35-year-old did not name the actor, lawyers for Depp say Heard’s allegations have made it difficult for the 58-year-old to land roles he previously did. Depp is known for starring in films such as Pirates...
AFP

Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during drug- and alcohol-fueled benders during which he became a "monster," her lawyers told a court Tuesday. "It's during these rages that Mr Depp engaged in verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Amber."
International Business Times

With Jury Picked, Johnny Depp Opens U.S. Libel Case Against Ex-wife Heard

Lawyers for Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Tuesday gave a jury an overview of his U.S. defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the latest chapter in a long-running legal fight between the two Hollywood stars. Opening statements kicked off in a Virginia courtroom in a lawsuit Depp, 58, brought...
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Takes Aim At Amber Heard’s Believability In Opening Statement, But Her Team Has Their Own Take

Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s shared history, a series of ongoing legal proceedings have marked the dissolution of the couple’s marriage and personal relationship. With the most recent defamation suit starting just yesterday through jury selection proceedings, opening arguments have now commenced in the trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp’s legal team has taken aim at Heard’s believability in the matter, while the Aquaman star’s legal team has their own take on the matter.
NBC Washington

Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case

Jury selection began Monday in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser. Outside the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, more than a dozen women waved signs saying "Justice for Johnny" or "Wish He Never...
WUSA9

Attorneys in Depp v. Heard defamation trial point to each actor for abuse

FAIRFAX, Va. — Opening statements began Tuesday in the high-profile defamation trial in Fairfax County between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie star sued his ex-wife for $50 million over her 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."
