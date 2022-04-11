ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: Death of girl found after fire ruled homicide

Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a girl found after a fire in a southwest Baltimore rowhouse has been ruled...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Washington Post

Police officer deaths by suicide should be considered line of duty

In a rare ruling — one believed to be a first for the D.C. police department — the death of Officer Jeffrey L. Smith, who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, has been classified as a line-of-duty death. This gives overdue recognition to the toll that police work takes on those who do it and hopefully begins a meaningful discussion about how police departments can best confront the problem of officer suicides.
MENTAL HEALTH
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homicide Detectives#Vancouver#Ap
Popculture

Rapper Goonew Reportedly Murdered in Maryland

DMV rapper Goonew (born Markelle Morrow) was reportedly shot and killed on Friday in District Heights, Maryland. According to a tweet from Prince George's Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 5:40 pm. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
Complex

Former Virginia Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. CBS News reports Jacob Fracker, 30, a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer who was fired after his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress that was held on Jan. 6 to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
KMBC.com

KCPD says baby's death in January ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a baby's death in January has been ruled a homicide. On Jan. 6, police said 2-month-old Tobias Wilson was taken to a hospital after he was found not breathing. The boy died at the hospital. Detectives said that the next day,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WISH-TV

Patriot, Indiana woman arrested in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Federal authorities have arrested a Patriot, Indiana, woman for her alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI says Nancy Barron, 46, surrendered to federal agents this morning on four charges related to the siege at the Capitol, which happened while lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Current Publishing

Police investigate homicide, unidentified body found in Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating the death of a person found dead in the woods near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road. A post-mortem examination revealed the person, an unidentified middle-aged adult male, died from a single gunshot wound. LPD was notified of the death when a person walking their...
LAWRENCE, IN
5 On Your Side

Man found dead in St. Louis County hotel, police investigating as a homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a St. Louis County hotel Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the Budget Inn on the 1400 block of Dunn Road at around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a sudden death. When they arrived, they found a man dead in one of the rooms.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy