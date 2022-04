KERRVILLE, TX: Danielle Pedraza of the Schreiner University Softball team has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter of the Week. “DANIELLE PEDRAZA OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a sophomore outfielder from San Antonio, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 10. Pedraza was outstanding at the plate last weekend as the Mountaineers extended their SCAC win streak to six following a three-game sweep of Dallas. She hit .818 going 9-for-11 against the Crusaders with four RBI, four doubles, one stolen base and an impressive 1.455 slugging percentage.”

