Linwood, NJ

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle along Jersey Shore, cops say

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
A 31-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday in Linwood, authorities said. Martin Castillo-Garcia was hit...

Linwood, NJ
Linwood, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

