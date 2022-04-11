California City man identified in fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City man who was fatally shot last week has been identified.

Adolfo Jimenez Vega, 41, was shot at about 7:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 21300 block of Bancroft Court, according to coroner’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

California City police are investigating. A police dispatcher on Monday said they had no information to release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.