California City man identified in fatal shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City man who was fatally shot last week has been identified.Teen killed in Brown Street shooting identified
Adolfo Jimenez Vega, 41, was shot at about 7:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 21300 block of Bancroft Court, according to coroner’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
California City police are investigating. A police dispatcher on Monday said they had no information to release.
