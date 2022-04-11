ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lori Vallow Daybell restored to competency, trial to proceed

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell has been restored to competency...

www.eastidahonews.com

KSLTV

Judge denies request to separate Chad and Lori Daybell cases

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell will be on trial for murder together after a judge denied a request to separate the cases. According to the East Idaho News, District Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion of John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, to separate the trials.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
Post Register

Chad Daybell wants his case separated from Lori Vallow Daybell

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad Daybell's attorney on Friday argued in a motion to officially have his case severed from the ongoing case with his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. The couple has been charged with numerous crimes -- including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell.
REXBURG, ID
ABC4

Chad Daybell’s attorney argues for severed case

(ABC4) – On March 17, Chad Daybell’s attorney argued that his client’s murder trial should be held separately from his accomplice’s, Lori Daybell. According to East Idaho News, John Prior’s motion to sever the cases was held via Zoom before District Judge Steven Boyce. Daybell, present beside Prior, was mute throughout the entire hearing. Lori […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

‘I’m going to kill us both’: Utah attempted murder-suicide

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband.  Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
Post Register

Daybell's attorney motions to throw out grand jury indictment

Chad Daybell’s attorney is asking the judge to throw out his grand jury indictment on murder charges. Daybell is charged with killing 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, the children of his wife, Lori Vallow, who also is charged with their murder. Daybell also is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID

