Londoners are reacting to THAT notorious £17 pie-and-pint ‘deal’

Head out to these restaurants and diners for a long-awaited catch-up Being able to dine out in large groups is a serious life changer. There’s no longer a need to painstakingly plan separate meet-ups nor will you be forced to whittle down your crew to a skimpy five. It’s been far too long that it almost seems magical – the simple fact that we can now all sit down and enjoy a meal together. It’s even better that Bugis Town (Bugis Junction, Bugis+, Bugis Street), Clarke Quay and Funan are now offering special dining deals for those looking to straight-up feast. The next time you’re organising a meet-up with friends and family, check out these ten restaurants – they’re all in the heart of town and perfect for a large group.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO