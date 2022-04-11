ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Londoners are reacting to THAT notorious £17 pie-and-pint ‘deal’

By Ellie Muir
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA London pub has been slated for its pie-and-a-pint offer which comes to a whopping grand total of £17. One outraged user posted a picture on Reddit of the dusty chalkboard, which shows a hand-drawn frothy pint and a crusty pie, with a caption that reads ‘Pie + Pint only £17...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Londoners reminisce about L.Manze's pie and mash

Earlier this week we reported on the sad passing of legendary Walthamstow pie shop L.Manze. The East London Grade II listed landmark had been an institution on the High Street serving wholesale and retail customers eager for the traditional delights of hot savoury pies, mash, liquer and eels for over 90 years until it closed its doors for good earlier this year.
RETAIL
HOLAUSA

Guinness reacts to Prince Charles’ pint pouring skills

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to London’s Irish Cultural Centre ﻿ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. During the outing on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales pulled a pint of Guinness...and later received feedback from the Guinness GB Twitter account. RELATED: Prince...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pint#Pub#Food Drink#Uk#Londoners#Wed Sun#Bank#Time Out
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Bridgerton’ EP Chris Van Dusen Says Penelope Featherington Will Question the Wisdom of Being ‘London’s Most Notorious Gossip’

“Bridgerton” Season 2 arrives at the stroke of midnight Friday (PT) and with it a new season of the most delicious society gossip courtesy of one Lady Whistledown. At the end of the first season, viewers were let in on Whistledown’s big secret in one of the show’s final moments – she is actually Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), wallflower and youngest daughter of Lady Portia Featherington. That particular reveal means the show can bring viewers in on\the drama in Season 2, as Penelope tries to balance being a respectable young lady with her secret salacious writing gig.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Will the disruption at UK airports ruin your Easter holiday plans?

With hours-long queues and thousands of cancelled flights, UK airports are pretty chaotic right now. Right across the country, airports and airlines are short on staff for security, baggage handling and cabin crew – and it’s having huge knock-on effects for people’s holidays. Naturally, with the Easter...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

London’s upcoming local elections explained

London’s local elections are coming up on May 5, which means it’s time to exercise the fuck out of your democratic right to vote. It also means you’ll have fun waiting for a result that (for a change) isn’t just one line or two on your latty flow.
ELECTIONS
Time Out Global

Pride in London has announced this year’s parade route

After two years of Covid-induced cancellations and live streams, Pride in London is coming back as an epic in-person event this year. And because it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, it’s made the entirely fitting decision to retrace the route of the historic inaugural 1972 Pride march.
WORLD
Time Out Global

Cafés and restaurants open over the Easter long weekend

These restaurants, bars and cafés will be open over Melbourne's Easter long weekend. If you're keen to drink and dine out over your four-day holiday, we've rounded up a list of cafés, bars and restaurants that will be open. Whether you're after a bottomless brunch on Easter Sunday, a couple of Easter-themed cocktails or an outdoor picnic, we've got you covered.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best places in town for communal and group dining

Head out to these restaurants and diners for a long-awaited catch-up Being able to dine out in large groups is a serious life changer. There’s no longer a need to painstakingly plan separate meet-ups nor will you be forced to whittle down your crew to a skimpy five. It’s been far too long that it almost seems magical – the simple fact that we can now all sit down and enjoy a meal together. It’s even better that Bugis Town (Bugis Junction, Bugis+, Bugis Street), Clarke Quay and Funan are now offering special dining deals for those looking to straight-up feast. The next time you’re organising a meet-up with friends and family, check out these ten restaurants – they’re all in the heart of town and perfect for a large group.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

10 flightless travel adventures for 2022

As we pledge to do better for the planet, these epic trips can be enjoyed without getting on a plane. As we all come out blinking from a bewildering two years of travel restrictions, it appears that 2022 is the year we return to some kind of travel normality. Dare we say it, holidays seem possible again.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy