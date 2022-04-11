ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Admits She and Scott Disick Have a ‘Flirty’ Relationship But It’s ‘Weird’

 4 days ago

Breaking down their "weird" relationship! Khloé Kardashian admitted she and Scott Disick have a "flirty" friendship during the first episode of the family's new Hulu show The Kardashians , set to premiere on Thursday, April 14.

"Scott and I are incredibly close, but I guess I just don't know what Scott I'm gonna receive today," the Good American founder, 37, said during her confessional. "I think I'm just prepared for anything."

The season premiere opens with the family arriving at Kim Kardashian 's house for a barbecue, sans Scott, 38. In a previous scene, Khloé and Kim, 41, talk with Reign, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott's youngest son, about not mentioning the gathering to his dad. Because Kourtney, 42, was there with her now-fiancé Travis Barker , no one wanted any awkwardness. Therefore, Scott wasn't invited. Prior to her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, Kourntey dated Scott on-and-off for nearly 10 years. Together they share three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign .

"So, where's your head at with Kourt?" Khloé asked Scott when they hung out after the barbecue. He explained that things have finally started to "change."

"Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis," the Flip It Like Disick star said. "As hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally move on."

The duo went on to talk about what Scott is looking for in a relationship, and to settle down, he wants someone more "age appropriate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYtU4_0f5pdPpD00

Amid their conversation, Khloé looked back on her friendship with Scott, noting that they didn't always get along.

"We did not always have a great relationship. I have gone to anger management over Scott," she recalled, referring to an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . "But, somehow, Scott and I became, like, besties and he really is like a brother to me. That being said, he does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother does. The whole thing is f--king weird."

Khloé then brought up the "barbecue at Kim's house," which Scott said he had "a little bit" of prior knowledge about.

"I think one of the kids said something. The kids always, kind of, tell me everything," he shared. "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to."

They went on to have a conversation about what it would be like if Scott was around Kourtney and Travis, 46. He explained that he wants to be around the family rather than "not at all."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021, and following the proposal, a source told Life & Style that Scott was “trying to find a woman he can settle down with."

“His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore," the insider shared in December 2021, noting that he “can’t help feeling a little hurt” that the Poosh founder is “happily engaged” and “planning a wedding." However, he's still looking to "find the right girl, marry and have more kids."

Comments / 120

Guest
3d ago

This girl always in a mans face. Flirting with her sisters boyfriend is right “weird” I get why “Kourtney” is always going off it makes perfect sense now. Scott aint even cute. Hes stuck in between the 70’s , 90’ and a dash of 2000’s

Reply(14)
29
Funnyuask
3d ago

It wouldn't surprise me if they did and it may come out in his tell all book. he can't live off the Kardashian train for too much longer, khortney has moved on and it just wouldn't be good him hanging around. he needs a real job...

Reply(1)
13
Taulagi Eti
3d ago

He has an Ex who doesn't want him and clearly moved on. She (Khloe) has a man that can't keep having babies with other females....Seems like a match made in heaven 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
11
