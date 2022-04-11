ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic Johnson Weighs In On HBO’s Hit Show “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2n2c_0f5pdG7u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0cHZ_0f5pdG7u00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

H BO’s new show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a big hit, but don’t count Earvin “Magic” Johnson as one of them.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety , Johnson finally broke his silence on the show based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, which sheds a different light on the rise of the Showtime Lakers. The show stars John C. Reilly as the late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss and details how he built the dynamic team starting with the drafting of Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah). It also highlights the difficulty of getting other members of the team like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) to buy into his vision.

It’s no secret Johnson is not a fan of the show opting to plug his upcoming Last Dance-Esque Apple TV+ four-part documentary They Call Me Magic . In the interview, he broke his silence on his thoughts about the show that is “loosely based” on his life. “You can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” he told Variety’s Selome Hailu and Ramin Setoodeh.

Johnson hasn’t even watched the show that premiered on March 6 because HBO or anyone involved in the show’s creation reached out to him or his teammates for participation or input. “First of all, you can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” Johnson told Variety. “The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys. There’s no way to duplicate Showtime. I don’t care who you get.”

“We changed basketball! Every time out, Paula Abdul and them beautiful Laker Girls came out on that floor. First time ever. Dancing girls! And they turnt it out,” he noted while reminiscing during the interview.

“All the latest music, and all the latest dances. You can’t duplicate that. We entertain you. Show you moves that you’ve only seen in the nightclub,” he further added.

Quincy Isaiah, who is receiving high praise for his portrayal of Johnson, also responded to Johnson’s criticism. “ I mean, I understand where they coming from because it’s a story about their life,” Isaiah told TMZ Sports . “So, it’s tough. But I really feel like we did a really good job of showing humans and showing a full version of who we at least perceive them to be,” adding that “There’s no malice behind it.”

Well, for any sports fan, Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker Dynasty is a great show. It’s unfortunate but, at the same time, understandable that former Lakers players like Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar are not feeling it.

Will Johnson’s beef with the show keep you from checking out? It doesn’t seem to stop other eyes from viewing it.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 NBA Season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Will Earn $129.5 Million Combined

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to hang a banner. They combined two future Hall-of-Famers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with three more surefire Hall-of-Famers in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard. The Purple and Gold surrounded their big names with perimeter shooters, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore. They stole Miami’s two-year starting point guard, Kendrick Nunn, for the mid-level exception and brought in more size with former All-Star DeAndre Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Showtime#The Showtime Lakers#Variety
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Says He Played More Games With His High School Teammates Than With Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis This Season

The play-in tournament is about to start, and to the surprise of a lot of the NBA community, that will mean the end of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While they were expected to do big things this season, it quickly became apparent that it wasn't going to be the case, with injuries and a disconnect with the coaching staff causing loss after loss for the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy