Chris Rock Is Ready To Talk About The Will Smith Slap… When He Gets Paid

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

B y now, we’ve heard everyone give their opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

However, the one person who’s yet to speak on the incident is the one with the stinging cheek; Chris Rock. Rock’s comedic tour, “Ego Death World Tour,” started soon after the awards ended, and he lightly addressed the subject, saying that he was still processing the moment before speaking on it in public or on stage. During his most recent tour stop at Fantasy Springs in Indio, California, he opened up about the shocking moment once more but revealed what it’s really going to take for him to open up.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said Friday .

Last month, the controversy began at the 94th Oscars when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head by bringing up the 1997 film G.I. Jane. While Will Smith appeared to laugh at the joke, Pinkett-Smith wasn’t too happy, which led to Will hopping on stage and slapping Rock for disrespecting his wife. Smith eventually took to Instagram to apologize for getting physical.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith said.

His apology to Rock wasn’t enough for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences to excuse him for his behavior, so he’s accepted a ban from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years .

According to Desert Sun , elsewhere in his comedy set, he also spoke on Hillary Clinton failing to win the presidential bid twice, the Kardashians’ relationship with Black people, and Meghan Markle accusing the Royal Family of racism.

