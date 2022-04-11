Hear Kim Kardashian’s Wild Theory About How She Knew Kylie Jenner Was Having a Boy Before Son’s Birth

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On the nose! Kim Kardashian predicted the sex of Kylie Jenner ’s second baby ahead of her baby boy’s February arrival .

“I know what you’re having,” the Selfish author, 41, told the then-pregnant Kylie Skin creator, 24, in the Thursday, April 14, episode of The Kardashians . “Because I can now see [your] belly.”

While Jenner noted in a confessional that she was “keeping the gender” to herself, her sister said, “I think it's a boy."

Kardashian, who shares North , 8, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 2, with ex-husband Kanye West , explained, "You're skinnier this [time]. You're prettier than you were last time. Like, the girls take the beauty to give it to themselves. The boys, like, know what's up and they just let you be a little bit prettier.”

Kardashian previously predicted that the Life of Kylie alum would be a young mom. “We used say, 'Season 17, Kylie has a baby.' And we all looked at each other and [were] like, 'Oh s--t! That just happened,’” the KKW Beauty creator said during a June 2018 event, four months after Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi , now 4.

In August 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics creator was pregnant with baby No. 2 . The makeup mogul debuted her bump the following month via Instagram, giving birth in February.

Although the reality star alum told her Instagram followers days later that her son’s name was Wolf , the infant no longer goes by that moniker .

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Los Angeles native explained in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner and the rapper, 30, who began dating in 2017, have yet to reveal the newborn’s new name. The pair have also hidden their baby boy’s face, only showing his hands and feet in social media uploads.

The former E! personality has, however, been open about “struggling” to accept her changing body .

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said in a March Instagram Story video. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because ... for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better."