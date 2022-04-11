ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Football Players Notebook: Spencer Petras Not Focused on Competition

By Rob Howe
 1 day ago

Hawkeye Defense Bonds with Bowling; O-Line Rotating to Find Right Five

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Spencer Petras downplayed the competition with friend and fellow Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla in December. Both started games last season.

Petras again shied away from classifying what's going on between he, Padilla and redshirt freshman Joey Labas as a competition this spring. He was asked recently about how he approaches competing against others in his position group.

"I don't worry about that at all," Petras said. "When I say competition (in regards to the quarterbacks), I'm talking about on the field we're working really hard against the defense every day. I'm focused on myself. I'm focused on improving the things that Brian (Ferentz) wants me to.

"Any energy spent on anything else is a waste."

Brian Ferentz, the offensive coordinator and new quarterback coach, along with his father, head coach Kirk Ferentz, have indicated that there's an open quarterback competition. Petras has heard that talk. He just hasn't concerned himself with potentially losing his job.

Petras (6-5, 233) has started 19 out of a possible 22 games the last two campaigns. He missed two starts because of injury last year, and relieved Padilla in the second half of November's win in the regular-season finale at Nebraska.

Padilla came in for an injured Petras at Northwestern last season and led the team to a win. He then started wins against Minnesota and Illinois with Petras hurt.

Petras started the Big Ten Championship game against Michigan before being injured and giving way to Padilla in the second half. Petras played the whole Capitol One Bowl against Kentucky in January.

The late season developments opened the door for Padilla potentially transferring. He returned after being told he could compete for the starting job in the spring and summer.

Time will tell how close the competition becomes. Kirk and Brian Ferentz are complimenting Padilla and Labas but also letting it be known Petras is QB1 right now.

Whoever end up calling the signals, play at the position must improve. Iowa comes off a season where it ranked 109 among 130 FBS schools with 180.1 passing yards per game handicapped by 6.24 yards per completion. It's looking to raise a 55.0-percent completion percentage that rated 114th nationally.

"I think the biggest thing looking back is that I'm too smart of a player to not take advantage of coverage better than I did," said Petras, who completed just 57.3 percent of his passes in 2021. "For me, with how fast I can identify coverage and how fast I can get the ball out of my hands, if I'm getting soft coverage underneath, I need to take that more.

"I know how to attack coverage. That completion percentage needs to be much higher. It's not a talent issue with me. It's not a talent issue with our receivers."

Petras wants to increase his completion percentage to at least 65 percent.

"It's huge for our offense because it's efficiency in the pass game and efficiency in the run game," Petras said. "And for the the pass game, that looks like 65 percent.

"That's not to say that I'm not going to take shots because coverage will tell me where the ball should go. But when I know the coverage is giving up a short pass, I need to take it."

BOWLING TO BOND

If Keavon Merriweather asks you to compete against him in anything, make sure the stakes are low. Iowa's senior safety likes suggesting games at which he's adept.

When fellow Michigan secondary member Brenden Deasfernandes showed up on campus a few years ago, Merriweather challenged him to a basketball game outside Slater Hall. Merriweather stood out in the sport during high school and almost went to college for it instead of football.

This winter, Merriweather invited other members of the Hawkeye defense to a local bowling alley. When his teammates showed up, they saw a ringer.

"Kaevon walked in with a briefcase and had his own shoes and his own ball," defensive tackle Noah Shannon said. "I was like, alright, this isn't fair. It seems a little set up to me."

Shannon took a bowling class during his senior year at Oswego (IL) High. He thought that might give he and his defensive line mates a chance against teams organized by position. But Merriweather helped the secondary win.

"It was fun but we didn't bowl too hot on the D-Line," Shannon said.

The activity worked in promoting bonding away from the football facility.

"You might come in here and feel a little stressed out because of all the stuff we have to do, but getting some time away from the building and getting our minds off football and just go out and have fun together was good," Shannon said.

MOVING PARTS

There's no debating that Iowa lost its top offensive lineman from last season. Center Tyler Linderbaum was expected to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft, which kicks off April 28.

There's belief inside and outside of the locker room, however, that the front could take a step forward this year. The inexperienced pieces around Linderbaum in '21 could conceivably be better with game reps under their belts even though quite a few guys are underclassmen.

"We're still young," senior tackle Jack Plumb said. "We're a work in progress right now. We don't have one set leader. Everybody's working and it's nice to hear everybody's voice. Everybody values everybody's opinion."

Plumb started two games at right tackle in '20 and four contests there last fall. He started two games at left tackle in '21. Junior Nick DeJong started nine games last season, seven coming at right tackle and two at left tackle.

Redshirt sophomore Mason Richman started 11 games at left tackle in '21. True sophomore Connor Colby starter the final 10 contests of last season at right guard. Redshirt junior Justin Britt started the first three games of '21 at right guard before bouncing in and out of the lineup due to poor health.

Underclassmen David Davidkov, Beau Stephens and Josh Volk showed up on the two-deep to kick off spring ball at the end of last month. The competition for Linderbaum's vacated spot has included Tyler Elsbury, Logan Jones and Matt Fagan, and the injured Michael Myslinski expected to be involved there when fall camp begins.

One of the biggest assets of the group is versatility. Guys are moving around a lot this spring in pursuit of finding the best five and beyond.

"We got a lot of competition going on right now," Plumb said. "We're pulling guys in and out, seeing who's going to be the man at what spot."

