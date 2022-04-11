ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Alice Cooper coming to Springfield

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to rock out with Alice Cooper in Springfield this fall!. As part of his "Detroit Muscle" tour, Alice Cooper will be performing at the Bank of Springfield Center on October 1. The VIP pre-sale is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 10am...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Alice Cooper, St. Paul, Animal Collective, Koe Wetzel, Sunstar and more

Here’s a look at the week with some legends, some rising stars and a crazy Friday night. Parquet Courts (Mr. Smalls): With “Sympathy for Life,” the Brooklyn post-punk band is already seven albums into a career that started back in 2010, when Andrew Savage and Austin Brown met at the University of North Texas. The band continues to evolve, this time taking influences from New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd, and working with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). “‘Wide Awake!’ [the 2018 album] was a record you could put on at a party,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Sympathy For Life’ is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music.” Opening the show is Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar, who debuted last year with “Afrique Victime,” a blend of folk, blues, rock, field recordings and electronics that won him the accolade of “the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara”. 8 p.m. $25-$30; mrsmalls.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WZOZ 103.1

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Moody Amphitheater in Austin. These shows are in addition to their previously announced trek, which kicks off June 3 and includes a set at the Bonnaroo music festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
MUSIC
94.3 WCYY

Pearl Jam Announce 2022 Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

After just about two years, Pearl Jam have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates, and have added a couple of new shows to their itinerary. The tour was originally set to take place in the spring of 2020 in support of their latest album Gigaton, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the original set of concerts, they've also added some new shows in cities including Fresno and Sacramento, Calif., Las Vegas and Camden, N.J. Josh Klinghoffer's band Pluralone will open for the entirety of the run.
MUSIC
Loudwire

David Draiman Reportedly Suggests New Disturbed Album Is Finished

Disturbed appeared to have completed their anticipated eighth studio album and follow-up to 2018's Evolution in an Instagram pic lead singer David Draiman reportedly posted but subsequently deleted on April 9, according to ThePRP and Metal Injection. The image purportedly showed a completed progress chart for the recording process of...
MUSIC
NME

Dead & Company share dates for 2022 US summer tour

Dead & Company have shared dates for an upcoming US summer tour. You can purchase tickets here. The jam band – composed of surviving Grateful Dead members alongside John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge – are set to play Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on June 11 before stopping in Boulder, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The band also plans to play two dates in New York City to close out the tour on July 15 and 16. See a full list of stops below.
MUSIC

