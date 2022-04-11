ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
84-year-old Stonecrester dies after hit by Villager driving Lexus

By Meta Minton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 84-year-old Stonecrester has died after she was struck by a Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Marilyn Mann died Saturday night at Central Florida...

