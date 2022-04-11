ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

'Tower of God' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About the Crunchyroll Original's Future

By Lauren Krystaf
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of Tower of God, a Crunchyroll Original anime, was a huge hit with fans and received an average user rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Crunchyroll. It tells the story of a boy named Bam (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch in the English dub and Taichi Ichikawa in...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spy x Family Shares New Season One Character Designs

Spy x Family's manga first hit the scene in 2019, wasting little time in jumping into the anime scene with next month seeing the premiere of its anime adaptation that will tell the tale of Twilight and his "family" in a brand new way. Set to arrive on April 9th, the series has shared a number of new character designs along with the voice actors portraying them that will be joining the series, getting fans hyped for the arrival of this unique story.
COMICS
Collider

'Roar': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

A good anthology series, like a good short story collection, allows creators to explore different facets of a topic, using different tones and even different genres to illustrate some greater truth or truths. Roar, Apple TV’s upcoming anthology series based on the short story collection by the same name, intends to use its format to show “an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuhiko Okamoto
Person
Johnny Yong Bosch
Person
Kirito
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Of God#The Tower#Crunchyroll Original#English#Japanese#South Korean
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Want A Bakugo and Mirko Manga Next

My Hero Academia has paired tons of its pros together in battle, but we know some teams are better than other. Bakugo and Best Jeanist didn't mesh at first while Eraserhead and Hitoshi hit it off well. These days, the manga is gearing up for all sorts of team-ups thanks to its final act. And right now, My Hero Academia has fans begging for a Mirko-Bakugo spin off series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Highlights Juvia in Special New Sketch

Fairy Tail's original series creator is showing some major love to Juvia with some special new art! Hiro Mashima is probably one of the busiest creators working in the industry today as not only does he currently have an ongoing weekly series with Edens Zero, but he's also been continuing the story of Fairy Tail with an official sequel series. The creator has a ton of spinning plates at all times, and that makes it even more impressing to fans when the creator honors some of his (and fans') favorite characters with some special tributes every now and again.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Toonami Is Reviving an Old-School Anime with 2 New Seasons

Toonami has been giving animation lovers original animated series and anime from Japan for twenty-five years, with the Cartoon Network programming block celebrating the anniversary with a major announcement. With this year seeing the release of Shenmue The Animation, as well as Junji Ito's Uzumaki set to arrive this fall, Toonami has let fans know that it is set to introduce a new anime series, as well as bring back a classic anime franchise in FLCL, aka Fooly Cooly, with two new seasons in the works.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
NME

‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ gameplay, trailer and everything we know so far

In a move that surprised many across the world, Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts 4 earlier this year, showing off a new trailer filled with teases and even some gameplay. This will mark the fourth mainline Kingdom Hearts game, with Sora returning as the main protagonist. Even though we didn’t get much in the way of a release date, some gameplay was shown off. It looks to be a decidedly different affair, with more realistic settings and increased fluidity in combat.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Square Enix Accidentally Leaks Return of Popular PS1 RPG

Square Enix has accidentally leaked the return of a popular PS1 RPG, courtesy of a new trademark filed in Japan by the company. Square Enix is currently, and has been for a while, sitting on a wealth of dormant IP. For example, it's currently sitting on the Tactics Ogre series, which has seen no activity since 2001. That said, it looks like this squatting may soon end in the case of the RPG series.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Gamescom 2022: everything we know so far

Gamescom is back in all its glory, with Gamescom 2022 shaping up to be one of the most significant events on the gaming calendar. Unlike last year, Gamescom 2022 will take place as both a digital and in-person event (though that was also the plan in 2021), with the physical part taking place in Cologne, Germany once again and the whole event being streamed online across the globe for everyone to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Shares First Teaser Trailer for Sequel

Sword Art Online Progressive will be returning for a new sequel film soon, and has given fans the first look at what to expect with its very first teaser trailer! When the TV run for Sword Art Online came to an end following the massive Alicization saga, it was revealed that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film instead. This new movie surprised fans once more by taking on Reki Kawahara's official spin-off series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which went all the way back to the beginning to show more of a focus on the Aincrad arc.
COMICS
Collider

How to Watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Is it Streaming Online or in Movie Theaters?

After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie, Sega’s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a second installment two years after the release of the first movie. Picking up from where the first film left off, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), who is now settling in Green Hills and has to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Sonic is tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), to search for a mystical emerald that could destroy civilization and Sonic has to team up with a new friend to find the emerald first before it falls into the wrong hands.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy