ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Seaford test scores improve with focus on science of reading

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfrAE_0f5paipB00

While students at Blades Elementary get the traditional reminders to continue reading during the upcoming spring break, their reminders have a twist.

About 35% of the 400 students in that Seaford School District school come from homes in which English is not the first language spoken.

So Blades recommends the entire family read as a way to improve literacy among students, but also parents.

“If a child spends time reading each day, it can open many opportunities – and reading bilingual books is also a fun way to continue practicing language skills as a family,” said Kelly Carvajal Hageman, director of curriculum and instruction for Seaford.

Seaford students – and many in the rest of the state – will be on break April 15-22.

Part of the district’s request reflects the science of reading – a hot topic in educational and political circles now. That science is based on studies about how the brain learns to read.

Reports show that since adopting the Science of Reading in 2015, district test scores have improved, with Seaford students consistently rising until the pandemic hit.

However, while Hageman and Blades Principal Kirsten Jennette believe in the science of learning, they question whether it needs to be formalized by making it law. They fear that will stop schools from being able to quickly adopt new methods and techniques, should they arise.

Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Greenville, said a science of reading bill she’s sponsoring won’t stop a school from pivoting, but it will provide training to all teachers so the curriculum is effectively used.

Learning phonics – the sounds of words – is one of the basic points in the science of reading.

Regardless of a book’s language, the hour of reading per day during spring break provides cognitive benefits universally, Hageman said.

Helping family

Jennette said a lot of Blades families were concerned about their children’s reading capabilities if the parents weren’t literate in English and their child was still in the process of learning English, said  Jennette.

“We promote that parents, regardless of language, can read to their child and expect increased literacy for that child.”

Seaford sent parents a list of suggested bilingual books to parents of Spanish speaking students or students trying to learn English:

  • Sulma Arzu-Brown’s “Bad Hair Does Not Exist!” After being told she had “pelo malo” as a child, Arzu-Brown wrote a book highlighting the hair of Black, Afro-descendent and Afro-Latinas that celebrates their differences.
  • Sonia Sotomayor’s “Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You.” Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was diagnosed with diabetes at a young age. She felt different from other children. This book helps celebrate people’s differences.
  • Lourdes Rivas’ “They Call me Mix.” After being asked by her students why she went by “maestre,” Rivas wrote this book to explain gender pronouns to children.
  • Chloe Fernandez’ “PCD Has Nothing on Me!” Fernandez was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition as a child. This book aims to relate to children who have ailments and miss school and activities as a result.
  • Juana Martinez-Neal’s “Alma and How She Got Her Name.” This book is about a little girl who has six names. It explains the history of her names and how they represent and honor her family and culture.

In the Seaford district, 40% of the Latino population in Seaford are proficient in English language arts, better than the state’s 30% mark.

Hageman said a family literacy routine like everyone reading together for an hour at night after work or school has been proven to help develop language and also grow a love for reading books.

“​​It could include everyone from babies to high-schoolers so that everyone can participate and engage,” said Hageman. “That will stimulate family conversation, and oral language is a big part of developing literacy and learning a new language.”

Essentially, reading aloud helps people learn that letters have sounds and those sounds have meanings. Once children learn that, they can also apply those sounds to new words, but practice is important.

Adopting science of reading

The Seafood school district adopted a focus on the science of reading in 2015 when their literacy curriculum changed to Bookworms Reading and Writing from the University of Delaware.

The science of reading has six essential components of early reading instruction: phonemic awareness, phonics, reading fluency, vocabulary, text comprehension and oral language.

“All of our professional learning, all of our curricula, the routines and strategies that we use in every single classroom, kindergarten through eighth grade, is based on the science of reading,” said Hageman.

Since then, say Hageman and Jennette, they’ve noticed more students sharing books with one another and reading for pleasure.

It’s hard to track how that has affected scores because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seaford’s change to the science of reading began in 2014, when the University of Delaware provided a coach to train teachers in the science and the Bookworms curriculum for 10 days.

The next year, Seaford adopted the new curriculum in all four of its elementary schools. UD  provided two coaches for 40 days of professional development and support – 10 days at each school.

Related : Delaware schools to turn to science of reading to improve literacy rates

The following year, in 2016-17, the district hired a full-time coordinator to assist in the implementation of the Bookworms curriculum. This same year, UD provided a coach to expand into the Spanish Immersion Program and classrooms serving English Language Learners.

Since then, UD has consistently provided two coaches to assist in professional development aligned with the science of reading, while also focusing on the needs of English Language Learners.

The effort showed up in test scores until 2020.

In 2015, 37% of Seaford’s third graders were proficient in reading, based on scores from the state-administered Smarter Balanced Assessment. It measures how well students read and write.

After two years of instruction with the new science of reading curriculum, 61% of this group was proficient by the end of fifth grade. That measure is important because kindergarten to third graders focus on learning to read, and after that use reading to learn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5mPc_0f5paipB00

Seaford’s English Language Learners benefited from the new curriculum as well.

In its first year of implementation, 14% of Seaford’s third grade English Language Learners scored proficiently in the state assessment. By the time these students reached fifth grade, 41% of them were proficient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475Ez0_0f5paipB00

In 2019, 53% of Seaford’s students were at grade level for reading.

That year, the Seaford district switched from reporting scores on the Smarter Balanced test to using the World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment (WIDA) that focuses on English language learners. The two tests cannot be directly compared.

No testing was done in 2020, but the 2021 scores – which the state Department of Education warns cannot be considered complete – show the number dropped to 42%.

With many schools still in hybrid mode in the spring of 2021, not all children were tested.

The state scores show the number of Seaford students reading beyond grade level also dropped from 22% of Seaford to 12% last year.

Those numbers reflect drops across the state. In 2019, 53% of Delaware students were proficient in English language arts (21% exceeding grade level). In 2021, this dropped to 42% (14% exceeding grade level).

Reading legislation

While supporting the science of reading, Hageman is skeptical about whether it needs to be made law.

“It is concerning to put into legislation a very particular research base because over time, that might become outdated,” she said. “I wonder if the legislation could include something more along the lines of evidence-based, research-based reading strategies rather than naming the science of reading specifically.”

Districts need to be prepared to pivot their literacy curriculum at any moment if new research comes out to suggest that different practices would be better, she said.

“I worry about legislation that’s really prescriptive, because I want to have the opportunity to be responsive,” she said.

Jennette said the science of reading curriculum is the most comprehensive curriculum based off of research she’s ever seen.

“We are exposing students to multiple levels of text every day,” she said, “so our students are having books read to them by the teacher, they’re reading with a partner or a peer and then they’re having a period of time of direct instruction with basic phonics skills.”

RELATED: Science of reading bill sails through Senate

She said the curriculum has been critical to improving the reading instruction in Seaford’s schools and has given non-English speakers a better pathway to learn the language.

Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Greenville, said a science of reading bill she’s sponsoring isn’t prescriptive and won’t stop a school from pivoting.

Her Senate Bill 4, which passed the Senate Thursday and is heading to the House, would require the Department of Education to maintain and publish a list of evidence-based, reading instruction curricula for grades kindergarten through third grade that must align with the science of reading.

The bill tasks the DOE with keeping a curated list of curricula for grades K through three English Language Arts.

“If an alternative method or change is discovered there is nothing in this legislation stopping DOE from changing the curricula that they recommend to be as responsive as they can,” she said.

Sturgeon pointed out that her bill would also require thorough teacher training.

The key to literacy improvement is explicit, systematic, sequential instruction focused on the six essential components of early reading instruction laid out in the science of reading, she said.

“The teachers need to go through hours of training to be able to teach reading explicitly and systematically or the curriculum isn’t of any use,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Vo-Tech students to be paid to help revitalize Wilmington

25 New Castle County Vo-Tech students will be hire to work on Wilmington revitalization projects.     New Castle County Vo-Tech students will swap their pencils for screwdrivers as part of the effort to revitalize the city of Wilmington.  The students will be involved in the city’s $50 million residential redevelopment and stabilization plan funded through the American Rescue Plan ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
cbs19news

Culturally Responsive Training improving student test scores

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A teaching method called Culturally Responsive Teaching is improving students' test scores in Albemarle County Public Schools. County schools implemented this training back in 2016, which aims to build connections and trust between students and teachers. Through it, teachers learn strategies and classroom practices that help them engage with students from different cultural backgrounds.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Town Square LIVE News

Science of reading bill heads to Senate floor with bipartisan support

A bill requiring the state’s public schools to use techniques and materials employing the science of reading is headed to the Senate floor.     Delaware has a literacy problem, and Sen. Laura Sturgeon is trying to fix it by having schools teach using the science of reading.  Her Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 4, which requires Delaware schools ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Charter moratorium bill released after heavy debate

After a contentious hearing, a bill that would put a moratorium on both the creation and expansion of charter schools in New Castle County was released by the House Education Committee Wednesday.  The final vote on House Bill 353 was nine in favor and seven against. All nine who voted in favor are Democrats, all seven against are Republicans. In ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Seaford, DE
Education
Seaford, DE
Government
Town Square LIVE News

National campaign caps excellence in math tour at Springer

  Springer Middle School students demonstrate how their new math curriculum works.   Four Springer Middle School teachers told visitors Wednesday that they were all opposed to a new curriculum designed to increase math scores. Now they love it, the teachers told members of the Knowledge Matters Campaign, there to congratulate the school for its successes. “The curriculum we use ... Read More
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss

  Christina School District is using federal COVID-19 money to hire tutors for two years to help its students catch up. Photo by Ralston Smith/Unsplash   Over 600 students in Christina School District are taking part in a district-wide one-on-one virtual tutoring program to help them climb the ladder of proficiency in math and reading. The results: About 60% of ... Read More
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

Christina to pilot Spanish immersion program at Oberle

Nearly half of Oberle Elmentary’s students are Latino and in the fall the school will start a dual language immersion class.   School announcements in Oberle Elementary School will soon be broadcast in both Spanish and English. That will be one of the outcomes of Christina School District’s new Dual Language Immersion Program at Oberle in the fall.  The program ... Read More
BEAR, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Science Olympiad construction competition moves back indoors

Chase Martinez shovels sand during a Delaware Science Olympiad bridges event as Joseph Mlodak uses two rods to stop the bucket from swinging.     As Chase Martinez filled a bucket hanging from his balsa wood bridge with sand, the structure began making ominous popping sounds and he shoveled faster. “I thought it was going to crack,” he said. But, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Town Square LIVE News

Randy Holland, retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice, dies at 75

Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland has died. He was 75.  Holland was appointed and reappointed to the Delaware Supreme Court by three different governors and served with four different chief justices during his tenure on the bench.  At his appointment to the state’s Supreme Court in 1986 by Gov. Mike Castle, Holland became the youngest person ever ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Brandywine’s tech triad working to modernize classrooms

      Teachers in the Brandywine School District are one step closer to being about to throw away notebooks, pencils and erasers.  Brandywine School District is making a determined effort to modernize the classroom, with devices for teachers like interactive smart boards, Chromebooks and iPads.  Ultimately, the district believes student test scores will improve with instructor access to the ... Read More
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

Bill ordering K-12 mental health curriculum on way to Senate

A bill that would require a statewide mental health curriculum has passed the House. Photo by Unsplash     A bill that will require the state to provide mental health education in every grade level passed the House and is headed to the Senate Education Committee. House Bill 301 would require the Delaware Department of Education to establish a statewide  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

V-I-C-T-O-R-Y for spelling bee king Billy Scialla of Camden

Billy Scialla. a Fifer Middle School eighth grader, won the state spelling bee on the word “surrogate.” Photo courtesy St. Mark’s High School Billy Scialla can thank The Hulk for his 2022 Delaware spelling bee title.  Out of the 12 words he spelled correctly to win, only one gave him pause. “Punily.” But then his love for films came to ... Read More
CAMDEN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#English Language#Language Immersion#Blades Elementary#Seaford School District#The Science Of Reading
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – March 24, 2022

This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Community Vo-Tech students to be paid to help revitalize Wilmington Wilmington photography exhibit to focus on reimagined downtown More proof of spring: Blue poppies bloom at Longwood Bishop Koenig to join Pope Francis in prayer for Ukraine, Russia Food & Dining Wine-by-mail could soon be legal in Delaware 302 Beer Drinkers’ Awards to crown ‘Delaware’s ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Padua students get hands-on STEM experience at UD, Chemours labs

Padua freshmen and sophomores create toys that are then presented to judges and industry experts, including Melissa & Doug reps.   The engineering students of Padua Academy are making their ideas come to life through the engineering facilities and a 3D design lab at the University of Delaware.  Two years ago, the all-girls school in Wilmington partnered with Chemours Discovery ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Colleges ask for millions in state construction money

  Photo/Getty Images   Three Delaware colleges and universities have asked the state for $120 million to fund construction of new buildings as well as deferred upkeep on older ones. In testimony last week, the presidents of the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College asked the Joint Committee on Capital Improvement for money to take ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Div. of Historical and Cultural Affairs to host multiple programs in April

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring a wide variety of activities during the month of April 2022 including, among others, a lecture series on the War of 1812 and several Dutch-themed offerings. All programs are free and open to the public. A full schedule is included below. Friday–Sunday, April 1–17, 2022 Lewes Tulip Celebration. Series ... Read More
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Town Square LIVE News

FMC, Sears honored at annual state chamber dinner

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce held its 185th annual dinner Monday at the Chase Center. Photo by Kelly Basile.   FMC Corp. scientists test 60,000 new compounds a year in their search for better ways to help crops beat disease and pests to produce more per acre. That breaks down to seven compounds tested per hour for every hour ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Redding Consortium focuses proposed funding on early childhood services

  New state funding will allow Redding Consortium to help schools create more early childhood seats, services   Last year, the Redding Consortium for Educational Equality wasn’t included in the governor’s budget recommendations for this year. But they are for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1.  Gov. John Carney plans to allocate $12.8 million to the consortium, which co-chair ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
416
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy