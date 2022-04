Cameron Flukey led the way with eight strikeouts on the mound to go along with two hits as Egg Harbor, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Millville 2-0 in Millville. Egg Harbor (3-0) tallied a run in the second inning and another in the fifth to hold on for the win. Both teams had four hits each.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO