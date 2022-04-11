ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Bill To Fund Psychedelics Research And Access For Veterans Goes To Governor’s Desk

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland lawmakers sent a bill to the governor on Friday that would create a state fund to provide “cost-free” access to psychedelics like psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury. The bill from Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D)...

www.marijuanamoment.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gas Tax Suspension Bill Headed To Gov. Hogan’s Desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is headed to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature. State lawmakers gave the bill final approval on Friday, and the Republican governor is planning to sign the legislation later in the day. [Stream the governor’s signing ceremony on CBS News Baltimore at 2 p.m.] The measure comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports. The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days. A driver of a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank could save about $4.32 a fill-up. The measure takes effect as soon as Hogan signs it, though it’s unclear exactly when the price drop would be seen at most gas stations. The average price of gas in Maryland was about $4.16 on Friday. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day suspension.  
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Maryland governor signs gas tax suspension bill into effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan immediately put a 30-day suspension of the state's gas tax into effect Friday in response to skyrocketing prices. Hogan, a Republican, described it as a bipartisan effort to provide some relief to Marylanders because of skyrocketing gas prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine.
MARYLAND STATE
KSNT News

House, Senate redistricting maps to head to governor’s desk

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers are sending their redistricting maps to the governor’s desk. The House passed the state senate map, Substitute for Senate Bill 563, on Wednesday, also adding their map, which passed favorably, with the majority of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle favoring the plan. The House map, called “Free State,” passed […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Senate Bill#Texas Legislature#The House Of Delgates#Ptsd
POLITICO

Farm-state Republicans are very reluctantly thanking Joe Biden for an announcement expanding the use of biofuels.

Iowa’s presidential status gives this niche issue outsized importance to the administrations of both parties. What happened: Farm-state lawmakers saw a years-long priority achieved Tuesday when President Joe Biden announced the temporary availability this summer of a 15 percent ethanol fuel blend, a reaction to the stubbornly high gas prices.
IOWA STATE
Post Register

Senate backs new housing fund, sends to governor's desk

BOISE — The state’s first investment in affordable housing, through a new $50 million Workforce Housing Fund intended to provide gap financing for construction, won final passage in the Senate on Tuesday and headed to the governor’s desk, as lawmakers whirled through legislation in a push to adjourn their session this Friday.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

TeleCPR training bill heads to governor’s desk

A bill that would get 911 dispatchers trained in teleCPR is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk after Florida lawmakers unanimously passed it last week. When lives are on the line, seconds matter. A Collier County 911 dispatcher, for instance, once had to walk a girl through performing CPR on her mother, who had lost consciousness while horseback riding in the Picayune Strand State Forest in February.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy