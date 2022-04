NEAH BAY, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim man died in a kayaking accident in the Strait of Juan De Fuca near Neah Bay on Thursday. According to Clallam County deputies who were called to the scene at around 11 a.m., a Neah Bay police officer waded into the water and was able to retrieve the kayak, which he used to bring the kayaker to shore. The officer gave the man CPR until a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived and airlifted the man to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.

NEAH BAY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO