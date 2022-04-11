City of Newberry honored for outstanding safety practices

The City of Newberry Utilities Department recently received the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2021.

Over 300 utilities from across the country entered the annual safety awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2021. A utility’s incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on its number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2021, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“In our industry, safety is the top priority,” said Bob Scudder, chair of APPA’s safety committee and industrial hygiene and corporate risk manager at Grand River Dam Authority. “This is a commitment that needs to come from the top down and permeate every aspect of operations. These awarded utilities have embraced this priority and they deserve to be celebrated.”

City Utility Director Tim Baker said the City of Newberry valued employee safety above all else.

“We all recognize the importance of going home to our families each day and this is what drives our dedication to safety,” he said.

The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. A complete list of winners is available at www.PublicPower.org.