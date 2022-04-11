ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs: Two in custody following drug buy

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JVtS_0f5pZEQc00

Two in custody from drug bust

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported executing a buy-bust operation related to drug trafficking at 5:44 p.m. Sunday on Ohio 16, near the intersection of Franklin Township Road 287.

A large amount of suspected methamphetamine was confiscated at the scene. Two men were taken into custody. Their names are pending the filing of formal charges and the case is being reviewed by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office. Prince's Wrecker Service also assisted on scene.

Prayer walk planned

COSHOCTON — A Good Friday Prayer Walk will be at noon April 15 starting the gazebo on the Coshocton Court Square. Pastor Mike Jansen of Coshocton Christian Tabernacle will give instructions and provide the dedication.

Participants will walk east on Main Street to Central Christian Church on Seventh Street for a brief stop. They will then head north to Chestnut Street or south to Walnut Street and turn west. The next spots will be Grace United Methodist Church on Walnut Street and First Baptist Church on Chestnut Street.

The walk will end back at the gazebo with prayer led by Bryan Kittner of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. People are encouraged to bring crosses to carry.

BPW having networking and wine tasting

COSHOCTON — Coshocton Business and Professional Women will have a networking and wine tasting event from 6 to 7 p.m. April 19 at Heritage Vineyard Winery, 27561 Township Road 45, Warsaw.

Equal pay will be the topic of discussion. Dues for new BPW members will be reduced by $10 in April. Call Liz Herrell for more information at 740-297-4556.

Election letters deadline set

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Tribune will accept letters to the editor relating to any candidates and issues pertaining to the May 3 primary election until April 19.

Letters are to be no more than 350 words. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. A phone number must be provided for verification purposes only. Once approved for publication, letters must be confirmed.

Only one letter per election cycle is allowed for an elected official or candidate for elective office. Other writers are permitted one letter every 30 days from the date of publication.

Letters can be emailed to ctnews@coshoctontribune.com in a copy and paste format. Letters must be exclusive to the Tribune and come from a resident of the paper's direct coverage area.

Murder mystery at museum

NEWCOMERSTOWN — The Olde Main Street Player will present "Mobsters Menu for Murder" for the Newcomerstown Historical Society at 5:30 p.m. April 29 and 30 at the Olde Main Street Museum and Social Center, 213 W. Canal St., Newcomerstown.

The play by Steve Long is set in 1943 in the village during a street fair to raise money for war bonds. Gangsters crash the event, the leader gets wacked and chaos ensues.

The cast includes John Ourant, Peggy Snyder, Vane Scott, Dave Boyer, Marlene Ross, Susie Hart, Ray Booth, Michael Wise and Chris Hart. John Ourant will have a wine tasting with appetizers and Mike Hoskins will provide music for a social hour.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Drug Investigation

Two adult males face charges after an investigation into the trafficking of drugs. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division conducted a buy bust on State Route 16 near the intersection of Township Road 287 in Franklin Township. As a result of the bust a large amount of suspected...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
SCDNReports

Body Discovered in Creek

Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Coshocton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Coshocton, OH
Coshocton County, OH
Crime & Safety
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

59-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old. Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Local News#Drug Trafficking#Prince S Wrecker Service#Central Christian Church#First Baptist Church#Emmanuel Lutheran Church#Bpw#Heritage Vineyard Winery
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man accused of causing ‘serious physical harm’ to 4-month-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old was charged Wednesday with endangering a child, allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old. Joseph S. Blair, 22, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding the infant, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from Franklin County […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Two Zanesville men charged with Trafficking in Drugs

Authorities in Coshocton County announced Monday that two Zanesville men have been charged in connection to a drug investigation. 47-year-old , Jason A. Kirk and 51-year-old , Herbert G. Newton Jr., were formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a first degree felony. Kirk and Newton Jr. were arrested on...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop shooting sends man to the hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area early Wednesday morning.   According to Columbus police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 1 a.m., in the 600 block of S. Terrace Avenue.   Police confirmed a 62-year-old man was taken to an area hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after Columbus police said she pulled a gun on a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus driver. According to police, the woman pointed a 9mm pink handgun at the driver, who then left the bus, saying they felt threatened. The woman ran from the bus in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for missing man from west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man missing from the city’s west side.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, Elijah Lesrois, 19, was last seen, April 6, in the area of N. Wheatland Avenue and W. Broad Street.  Lesrois is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after crash along Ikea Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating fatal crash near Ikea at Polaris.   Columbus police confirmed one person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Ikea Way, just after 7 a.m., Thursday.   Police are on scene and continue to investigate.  
COLUMBUS, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

855
Followers
453
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy