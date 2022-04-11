ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton officials working on sales tax hike fix with department of taxation

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 1 day ago
  • Tax attorneys with Bickler & Eckler are working with Ohio Department of Taxation on sale tax hike issue.
  • Local officials believed the half-percent increase approved by voters would not apply to motor vehicles, watercraft and outboard motors.
  • ODT information commissioners April 1 it would. Commissioners state there no attempt to intentionally deceive voters on the matter.
  • A timeline for resolution our possible solutions have not be revealed, but officials say they want to rectify the issue fast as possible.

COSHOCTON — Coshocton County officials are looking to make good on a campaign promise related to a half-percent sales and use tax hike approved by voters in the fall's general election.

Those supporting the initiative to help pay for construction of a new Coshocton Justice System said the additional charge, a half-penny per dollar, would not be applied to the purchase of motor vehicles, watercraft and outboard motors.

However, when the tax went into effect on April 1, Coshocton County Commissioners were told by the Ohio Department of Taxation that those items will be taxed. Commissioners announced the issue on April 6 and on Monday met in executive session with Coshocton County Prosecutor Jason Given on possible litigation.

Given said Coshocton County was the first and still only county in Ohio to pursue such a sales and use tax increase. They studied the related statutes and talked to the office of Sen. Jay Hottigner, Ohio County Commissioners Association, Ohio Department of Taxation and bond counsel on the matter. Given said it was his opinion and interpretation that the new tax would not apply to motor vehicles, watercraft and outboard motors.

"Nothing discussed in those conversations led us to question the law as it related to our understanding of the exclusion of the cars and watercraft," Given said. "It's important that whatever happens in the future with this, the voters have confidence in the information provided to them by their public officials and levy committees. That's very important to us, the trust of the voters is very important to us."

The county is using Bricker & Eckler of Columbus as bond counsel. The money from the income tax would go to help pay bonds to fund the jail construction. Given said tax attorneys with the firm agreed with his interpretation and are now engaged in conversations with the department of taxation to remedy the matter.

Given said there was no timeline for resolution and with possible litigation pending he couldn't talk on the possible solutions. He said the tax is being collected on motor vehicles, watercraft and outboard motors now and would be until the problem is hopefully fixed. If money being collected now would be returned to buyers, he couldn't speak on now.

"Based upon how these discussions go with the department of tax, once we see where those discussions lead us, I think we can come up with different scenarios and solutions to it," Given said. "This is not something we're going to sit on and let whatever happen, happen. We're prepared to take action."

Commissioner Dane Shryock said there was never any intention by commissioners or others to lie to voters in an attempt to get the sale tax increase to pass.

"I know that probably won't resonate with some people in the community, but the bottom line is, I think every effort was made to provide information that was credible and truthful as it was presented to us," he said. "It's not as simple as a stroke of the pen from us or the county to solve this problem or do this or do that. It's a very complex issue."

Jon Mosier, a citizen member of the campaign committee, said he supported efforts by commissioners to resolve the issue and reiterated there was never any intent to lie to voters.

"Regardless of how this turns out, there was no effort on the part of anybody, local officials or the committee, to mislead anybody. We worked hard to present the best information we had," Mosier said.

The sales and use tax hike passed with 4,122 votes for and 3,229 votes against in official vote totals from the Coshocton County Board of Elections. It would drop off after 25 years or when debts for the construction is paid off. The project is estimated at $24 million. The county has received $10.1 million from Senate Bill 310 and $3.15 million from the Community Development Block Grant Program via leftover CARES Act funding through the Ohio Department of Development.

Additionally, sell of land at the former hydrological station on Ohio 621 will fund construction of a separate section estimated at $4 million housing administration for the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office and dispatch. Groundbreaking should happen in later summer or early fall at the end of North Third Street, where Steel Ceilings once stood.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Scott Kestler
1d ago

already one of the highest in the state! where is the money going? all I see is street dept. people riding around in new pickups.

