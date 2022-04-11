Lakers fire head coach Frank Vogel

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - The Los Angeles Lakers has fired head coach Frank Vogel.

Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager released a statement , saying he had " a tremendous amount of respect" for Vogel both on and off the court.

"Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship," Pelinka said.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here with Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future."

ESPN initially reported that the organization was expected to share its decision with Vogel at some point on Monday. It comes following what many consider a disappointing season for the Lakers.

During Sunday’s postgame press conference following the Lakers’ 146-141 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Vogel said he hadn’t heard about the possibility of being fired.

“I haven’t been told s**t and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game, celebrate what these young guys did, in terms of scratching and clawing and impacting this game and getting a W, and we’ll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow” Vogel said .

In 2019, Vogel signed a three-year contract with the organization and led the Lakers to their victorious 2020 NBA championship.

This isn’t the first time Vogel was let go by an organization, as the Orlando Magic fired him in 2018.

During his time with the Lakers, Vogel had a 127-98 record.

