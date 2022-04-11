ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers fire head coach Frank Vogel

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKfqm_0f5pZ7Km00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - The Los Angeles Lakers has fired head coach Frank Vogel.

Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager released a statement , saying he had " a tremendous amount of respect" for Vogel both on and off the court.

"Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship," Pelinka said.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here with Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future."

ESPN initially reported that the organization was expected to share its decision with Vogel at some point on Monday. It comes following what many consider a disappointing season for the Lakers.

During Sunday’s postgame press conference following the Lakers’  146-141 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Vogel said he hadn’t heard about the possibility of being fired.

“I haven’t been told s**t and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game, celebrate what these young guys did, in terms of scratching and clawing and impacting this game and getting a W, and we’ll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow” Vogel said .

In 2019, Vogel signed a three-year contract with the organization and led the Lakers to their victorious 2020 NBA championship.

This isn’t the first time Vogel was let go by an organization, as the Orlando Magic fired him in 2018.

During his time with the Lakers, Vogel had a 127-98 record.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Lakers eyeing Juwan Howard for head coach, Rajon Rondo for assistant?

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting real weird with it as they look to get their trainwreck of a team back onto the tracks. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com noted Sunday that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been floated as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel as coach of the Lakers. Bulpett also added his own reporting, saying that Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo could be hired by the Lakers as an assistant as well if Howard gets their head-coaching job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Rob Pelinka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy