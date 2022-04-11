ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC ‘Today’ show stars to perform live theatrical reading

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0VEL_0f5pZ5ZK00
FILE - "Today" show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on set at NBC Studios inNew York on June 27, 2018. Guthrie, Kotb and other NBC News hosts will read a murder mystery, "Murder at Studio One,' later this month at a New York theater. It will be recorded for a later podcast by Audible, Inc. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News is branching out from covering top stories to performing a theatrical reading.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be among the readers of “Murder in Studio One,” planned to be read before an audience on April 27 and released later on a podcast through Audible, Inc.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager will also be among the dozen NBC News hosts performing, it was announced on Monday.

They’ll read the murder mystery on the afternoon of April 27 at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York. Ticket sales benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, NBC said.

Audible has recorded other theatrical performances, starring actors like John Lithgow, Billy Crudup, Alan Cumming, Kate Mulgrew and Carey Mulligan.

