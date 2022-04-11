Watch: ESPN releases trailer for Derek Jeter docuseries 'The Captain'

ESPN will take a look back at the illustrious career of New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter in a docuseries titled "The Captain" this summer.

Monday, the four-letter network released the first trailer for the series, which is set to premiere on July 18:

The trailer suggests lists Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, Joe Torre, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Tino Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Nomar Garciaparra, Brian Cashman, Fat Joe and Jadakiss as among the notable names who will appear throughout the series. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee, a New York native, will be one of the executive producers .

From the brief trailer, it appears that the series will reflect not only on Jeter's on-field triumphs, but the struggles he had with becoming one of the most recognizable faces in America at the height of his playing career.

