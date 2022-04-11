ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Multiple casualties after shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor tells TV

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SG5qT_0f5pZ2v900

April 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv came under heavy shelling on Monday, causing multiple casualties including one dead child, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview.

When asked about the risk of a new Russian assault on the city, which Ukraine's defence ministry recently warned of, Terekhov said that Ukrainian forces were focused and ready to defend the city.

"There is no panic in the city," Terekhov said.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Justin Willey
1d ago

at what point in time do we decide that we need to do something about all these civilian casualties because this is just completely wrong.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kharkiv#Mayor#Shelling#Russian#Ukrainian
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy