Gloomy Pittsburgh weather can put you feeling in a funk

This time of year can make you feel like the sun may never come out.

Though it seems like all we've seen are clouds, rain and snow for the last few months, the National Weather Service's Pat Herald says the amount of rain is actually not far off the average.

“For the year, we’re 3.4 inches above normal,” Herald explained.

Still, this time of year in areas like Pittsburgh can have people reaching out to mental health experts, according to Wexford based therapist Sarah Souri.

She suggests planning something with friends, taking up a new hobby, and in more severe circumstances, seek help from a professional.

“It seems to be related a lot to the circadian rhythm, because we need light to wake us up and when we have these gloomy days, some people just feel off-kilter,” Souri said.

Though relief is on the way in terms of temps this week, Herald suggests keeping the umbrellas out.

“We have a pretty warm forecast, although we have rain chances nearly every day.”

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.