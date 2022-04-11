ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloomy Pittsburgh weather can put you feeling in a funk

By Kdka News Staff
 1 day ago

This time of year can make you feel like the sun may never come out.

Though it seems like all we've seen are clouds, rain and snow for the last few months, the National Weather Service's Pat Herald says the amount of rain is actually not far off the average.

“For the year, we’re 3.4 inches above normal,” Herald explained.

Still, this time of year in areas like Pittsburgh can have people reaching out to mental health experts, according to Wexford based therapist Sarah Souri.

She suggests planning something with friends, taking up a new hobby, and in more severe circumstances, seek help from a professional.

“It seems to be related a lot to the circadian rhythm, because we need light to wake us up and when we have these gloomy days, some people just feel off-kilter,” Souri said.

Though relief is on the way in terms of temps this week, Herald suggests keeping the umbrellas out.

“We have a pretty warm forecast, although we have rain chances nearly every day.”

Related
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Temperatures Near 70 Degrees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is probably going to be the best day of the week (unless you bring in air quality for some neighborhoods in Pittsburgh) with highs likely just shy of 70 degrees for most. Right Now: Best day of the week overall, competition is fierce this week too. Alert: Maybe next Tuesday due to the storm and rain threat. Today’s numbers are less impressive than yesterday’s. Aware: Today is an orange alert action day (should this bump us up to an alert day in the future? There is an outside chance for Pittsburgh to hit the 70-degree mark today,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedicineNet.com

Is It Normal to Feel Under the Weather?

It is normal to feel under the weather perhaps one time in two months, and you may not have to see a doctor every time. The term literally means feeling a little sick or tired. You may experience some irritation in your throat or nose or feel fatigued. These changes...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Wexford, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Winter Returns Friday

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Cold with Lows 35-38. Sunrise 6:25. FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Snow Shower Possible in the Morning). Windy & Very Cold with Highs 45-49. Winds W 15-25 FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Cold with Lows 32-34. SATURDAY: Some Clearing (from...
ENVIRONMENT
#Rain And Snow#National Weather Service#Gloomy Pittsburgh#Herald#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
freightwaves.com

Late-season blizzard heading to Rockies and Plains

A late-season blizzard could severely slow down or even shut down transportation, supply chains and freight flows this week from the Rockies to south-central Canada. The same storm that dumped heavy snow in high elevations of the Northwest over the weekend will become stronger as it moves farther inland. The worst conditions for truckers who can’t avoid the storm will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the northern Rockies and northwestern South Dakota, as well as western and central North Dakota. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for these areas, where 12 to 24 inches of snow could pile up, with wind gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
ENVIRONMENT
verywellhealth.com

Can Hot Weather Give You a Heat Headache?

Headaches are a common nervous system condition, affecting 50%-75% of people every year. Headache and migraine triggers may differ from person to person, but headaches can be a symptom of heat-related disorders, such as heat exhaustion. Although heat itself doesn't cause headaches, its effects on the body can. This article...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

04/11/2022: You’re gonna LOVE this temps….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth. Allergy Report….Tough this week with the warmer temps….and at times dry…..This will push up tree pollen quite a bit…though any time we get a few showers, it will drop for a short time.
ALBANY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado Watch Expires For Several Counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is going to be an active weather day with rain possible this morning followed by potential storms this evening. Right Now: A Tornado Watch for parts of the Pittsburgh area has expired.. The Watch covered Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Beaver counties as well as parts of Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. It expired at 9:50 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GccanPISL6 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 23, 2022 A watch means there are ingredients in the atmosphere, but no immediate threat has been detected. Should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
Pittsburgh, PA
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

