ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jordi Alba enters top 10 for most Barcelona appearances

By Mudeet Arora
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordi Alba has entered his name into the FC Barcelona history books after making his 421st appearance for the club against...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Transfer Rumour Mongering: Barcelona Pushing Hard For Salah

As negotiations continue over a new contract for Mohamed Salah, the rumours continue to swirl about clubs that are interested in the world class winger. But really, who wouldn’t be interested in getting a player of his quality in their ranks? It’s more unbelievable if a team isn’t checking for blood in the water.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernesto Valverde
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Tito Vilanova
Person
Carles Puyol
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Guillermo Amor
Person
Carles Rexach
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jordi Alba
ESPN

Chelsea showed their spirit and potential despite heartbreaking Champions League exit to Real Madrid

MADRID -- There is no preferred way to surrender your Champions League crown, but nothing could come much closer than this. Asked on the eve of Tuesday's game how champions bow out of a competition if it has to be their time, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel replied: "By not accepting it before it ends. By leaving everything on the pitch that we have and by showing we can work harder, play better, that we know we can take more risks and that we show our true face and live up to our full potential."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalan#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
90min

90min

218
Followers
2K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy